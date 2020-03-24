EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for possible survivors after an airplane crashed near Emerald Isle on Monday night.
Coast Guard officials report that the Cessna airplane had two people aboard. Air Traffic Control Cherry Point alerted watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina that the plane dropped its radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet around 11 p.m. on Monday.
The Coast Guard has deployed a helicopter from Elizabeth City, a C-130 Hercules airplane from Elizabeth City, a 45-foot response boat from Emerald Isle, and Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal to search for the missing plane and its passengers.
