More than 1,800 power outages in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY - The North Carolina Electric Cooperatives are reporting more than 1,800 residents in Carteret County are without power.
As of 4:15 a.m., the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative power outage map shows 1,874 without power in Carteret County. Onslow County is showing 1,130 without power.
Craven County is listing just 20 power outages.
