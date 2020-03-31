The Health Department reports the first COVID-19 death in Carteret County.
The individual died on March 28 from complications associated with the virus.
The patient in their 80’s, was a Virginia resident, and had several underlying medical conditions.
Due to this person being a resident of Virginia, their death will be reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for the county they resided in and not Carteret County.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “For high risk individuals, this virus can cause serious illness and in some cases be fatal. It’s time for everyone to stay at home and slow the spread of this virus in our community.”
