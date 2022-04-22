BEAUFORT — Carteret County Shore Protection Officer Ryan Davenport said Thursday the dredging of east Taylors Creek in Beaufort is about 35% complete.
Work began in late March on the big project, which will use the dredged material to nourish about 2,775 linear feet along the southeast estuarine shoreline of Radio Island, roughly from Old Town Yacht Club southward, parallel to Marine Road, to the U.S. Navy Landing Craft Utility Ramp and bulkhead.
“Over the last few weeks, Carteret County Shore Protection Office and the county’s contractor, T.D. Eure Marine Construction (of Beaufort), have made positive gains on the east Taylors Creek Dredging and Radio Island Beach Access Stabilization Project,” Mr. Davenport said in an email. “To date, the dredging project is about 35% completed and has removed nearly 12,000 cubic yards of sand from the east Taylors Creek channel.”
Mr. Davenport said most of the dredged sand has dried and is being staged along the beach for nourishment purposes.
“Once the project is complete, the restoration of the eastern shoreline’s beach and dune system will greatly enhance the coastal resilience of Marine Road, improve public access, and maintain the recreational beach uses,” he said in the email.
He added that it remains important for residents and visitors “to be aware of safety concerns that exist on Taylors Creek while dredging is taking place. The boating public is asked to keep a safe distance from the dredge and dredge effluent pipe during times of operation.”
Mr. Davenport said that, as expected in such a project, there have been a couple of delays to make mechanical adjustments and repairs.
“Inclement weather conditions have also been a factor,” he added. “Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete by mid to late May.
He thanked the public for its patience.
The work involves dredging and reusing over 35,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the creek.
The county has been planning the project for several years. Initially, the idea was to dredge and realign east Taylors Creek to match the rest of the creek, along the Beaufort waterfront and to deposit the spoils on the Atlantic Veneer property on Lennoxville Road in Beaufort.
However, Hurricane Florence in 2018 caused severe erosion along parts of Radio Island, so then-Carteret County Shore Protection Officer Greg Rudolph changed the plan last year to place the dredged material along Marine Road, which the Navy uses, and where erosion threatens two power poles.
County officials opened two bids for the project Dec. 15 in Beaufort and awarded the contract to the lower of the two bidders, T.D. Eure, for $1.575 million. The county has $1.965 million in hand for the project, including $1.3 million from the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund and $650,000 from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Typically, the state fund pays two-thirds of the cost for such projects, and the local government provides a one-third match. The federal grant is for the county’s one-third share.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.