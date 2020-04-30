The Carteret County Association of REALTORS® is donating $1,000 to Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City, $1,000 To Loaves and Fishes in Beaufort, and $1,000 to St. James’s Methodist Church in Newport.
The nonprofit organization wanted to reach out to their community during these difficult and unpredictable times.
“After the cancellation of several national REALTOR® events we determined at our monthly budget review we had a nice windfall of funds" Lynne Griffin, President of The Carteret Association of REALTORS® said. "The Board of Directors knew immediately that money had to go to support our community.”
The Carteret County Association of Realtors felt that donating to Martha’s Mission, Loaves & Fishes and St. James’s Methodist Church would help them feed those in need throughout the county.
Martha’s Mission is a nonprofit food pantry located in Morehead City ran by volunteers. Martha’s Mission provides a temporary supply of nutritious food to people in our community that need extra assistance to feed their family.
Loaves & Fishes is a nonprofit group that was started in Beaufort by local clergy from numerous churches in 2009. They have many outreach programs, with two main focuses that include a food pantry and providing weekend food for school-aged children K-12.
St. James’s Methodist Church is currently providing a “drive thru” grocery for Newport residents.
The Carteret County Association of REALTORS® wants the people of Carteret County to know they care about those they serve and the community they live in.
