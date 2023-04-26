EMERALD ISLE - This is the last weekend to enjoy a drive on the Emerald Isle beach.
Beach driving season is from September 15, 2022 through April 30, but only with an official permit.
According to the Emerald Isle town's website, annual permits cost $50 for residents under 65 years old and $100 for non-residents who still live in Carteret County. Those living outside the county could obtain a permit for $175.
Authorized beach access ramps on Emerald Isle are located at The Ocean Drive "dog-leg" near mile marker 15 on NC 58, Black Skimmer Drive across from town's police department, and at The Point at the terminus of Inlet Drive at Bogue Court.
Permits can be purchased at town hall or online with presentation of a valid driver's license and registration card for four-wheel-drive vehicles.
All applicants were required to watch a short educational video and complete a quiz with a minimum of 80 percent accuracy.
On the opposite end of the island at Atlantic Beach, beach driving will continue through March 15.
Annual beach permits were available for $50 to Atlantic Beach residents, $75 for county residents and $100 for those outside of Carteret County.
