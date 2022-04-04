EMERALD ISLE — Crews from a Florida company this week are scheduled to begin planting up to 300,00 pieces of vegetation to help stabilize oceanfront dunes in Emerald Isle.
Town commissioners approved the project in October 2021 and awarded the contract to Aquatic Plants of Florida, the low bidder, at a cost not to exceed $250,000.
The money is coming from the county’s beach nourishment fund, which gets half of the money from the county’s 6-cent tax on rental accommodations.
The Carteret County Shore Protection Office, which manages the fund, helped put the project together and coordinated the bid process for Emerald Isle.
In part, the new plants are needed because some vegetation put in place in beach nourishment projects the last three years was trampled on and killed. The roots of the plants stabilize the dunes, which protect valuable oceanfront properties from damage by hurricanes and other storms.
Essentially, the nourishment and planting projects in the past three years replaced millions of cubic yards of sand lost from Emerald Isle and the rest of Bogue Banks during and after Hurricane Florence in September 2018 at a cost of close to $60 million. Most of that money came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Aquatic Plants grew sea oat shoots in a greenhouse over the winter.
The company has a seed bank of aquatic plants from all over the world, and a few years ago asked for and got permission from the county to harvest some seeds from the area.
The work is expected to last about three weeks. Town officials are urging everyone to stay off the dunes during the project and all year, every year.
