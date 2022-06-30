EMERALD ISLE — Wednesday evening, beachgoers in Emerald Isle got the rare chance to see a loggerhead sea turtle laying her eggs.
A small crowd gathered around 7:45 p.m. to watch the long process, which most often takes place after dark and at high tide.
Dale Baquer, coordinator of nonprofit all-volunteer Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol, praised those who watched and reported the event to her organization.
“Great job to the crowd for being so respectful of the momma and letting her have a peaceful nesting event,” she said on the EISTP’s Facebook page. “We appreciate your help and support!”
Patrol members quickly went to the site to monitor.
The nest was the 17th of the season on the Emerald Isle strand, along with seven false crawls, which occur when a turtle comes up on the beach and perhaps can’t find a good spot or is disturbed by light, people or animals.
Ms. Baquer said this week the number of nests so far is “slightly behind for a big year, but we’re happy with our numbers so far.”
The record number on the town’s beaches is 52 in 2016.
One of the nests this year was possibly from a Kemp’s Ridley, a critically endangered turtle and the smallest sea turtle in the world. Very few Kemp’s nests are found on Bogue Banks, and some years there are none. The largest numbers of nests, by far, are laid by loggerheads, the most common species in North Carolina waters.
As of Thursday, the latest figures at the N.C. Sea Turtle Project on the Internet show 16 loggerhead nests in Emerald Isle, plus the one possible Kemp’s Ridley.
However, Ms. Baquer said in an interview, that nest, laid close to the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and spotted by boaters “was dug up and most eggs were eaten by a coyote. The remaining eggs were relocated to a safe area.”
Unlike in other recent years, she said, there so far have no instances of humans tampering with nests, which are marked.
The EISTP volunteers operate under a permit from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and are all trained.
“We had mandatory meetings and training sessions this year,” Ms. Baquer said in the interview. “We are happy to report we have 470 trained volunteers. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission provided a citizen scientist specialist, Karen Clark, to help educate volunteers. We intend to take full advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”
Ms. Baquer reminded people that if they hook a sea turtle while fishing, they should call 252-646-8292 locally or the NC STRANDING HOTLINE, 252-241-7367, elsewhere.
The EISTP has been putting up signs, at each nest, in advance of the big July Fourth holiday weekend. The signs warn people to fill in all beach holes, keep outside lights off, pick up trash, not to shine flashlights on turtles and not to shoot off fireworks.
Elsewhere on Bogue Banks so far this year, according to state figures, there have been two nests in Atlantic Beach, both loggerheads; five nests in Pine Knoll Shores, all loggerheads; five in Indian Beach, all loggerheads; and two in Fort Macon State Park, both loggerheads.
As usual, the most nests in the county are within Cape Lookout National Seashore, with 226, including two green turtles one leatherback and one Kemp’s Ridley. Cape Hatteras National Seashore has had 152 nests, including one green turtle and one leatherback.
Volunteers in Bogue Banks towns walk the beach each morning, looking for nests. When nests show signs of hatching, the members stand watch, sometimes through the night, and dig trenches to help the hatchlings avoid predators and make it to the ocean.
Nesting season generally begins in May and runs through August or early September. Hatching usually takes place within 60 days but sometimes takes up to 100 days.
