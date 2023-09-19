Nema Blankenship, Managing Broker of the Atlantic Beach office of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, is pleased to welcome the Bailey Basnight Real Estate Group to her team of professionals. “Jim, Carol and their team are impressive real estate professionals who truly put people and relationships first,” said Blankenship. “We are so excited that they’ve joined our family.”
Led by Jim Bailey and Carol Basnight, the consistently top-producing team looks forward to leveraging the vast resources of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage to enhance their marketing efforts, and to serve their clients at a higher level. “We’re excited to work smarter,” said Carol Basnight, “I feel like we can do an even better job for our clients with the tools at our disposal. And that’s what matters most to me, I care about working my sphere and helping their friends and family. Every member of our team takes their clients from showing property to closing and they’re involved in every single step. I want to be the one my client can depend on.”
Jim Bailey, with over 50 years of experience in the real estate industry, brings a wealth of expertise and a genuine passion for the field to his team. His journey in real estate began with developing commercial and industrial properties. He values the relationships he builds with clients and finds great joy in helping people navigate the world of real estate. Jim's specialization in waterfront properties, development, permitting, and his extensive network of resources make him a valuable asset in the coastal real estate market.
Jim’s passion for the industry was especially evident as he shared the story of his first date with his wife. “She asked what I wanted to do, I said, ‘I kind of like to drive around and look at houses,’ and she said, ‘me too!’ We do it every afternoon, even now.”
In his free time, Jim's interests range from cars and airplanes to boats and fishing, but of his ultimate passion he said, “my favorite recreation is selling real estate.” He is also deeply involved in his community, serving on the board of trustees for Carteret Healthcare, the board of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, as well as holding the role of treasurer at the Crystal Coast MLS and a seat on the Board of Managers for the NCRMLS. Jim's commitment to his team and their collaborative approach to real estate is a testament to his belief in the power of teamwork and the importance of putting people first. “The team is very important to me,” he said, “we all feel that same responsibility—nobody is really in charge. We’re all on the same page, and we all come to the office every day—it’s our home base. If you call, we will answer the phone.”
Carol Basnight is a seasoned real estate professional with a wealth of experience spanning over 15 years in the industry. Carol's background in business management, coupled with earning the Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation, underscores her commitment to excellence in serving her clients and her team. Her unique gift for guiding clients with empathy and patience through major life transitions is reflected in her love for and focus on assisting older clients.
Carol's decision to pursue a career in the industry was driven by a genuine passion for helping people, knowing that real estate is not just about properties; it's about the people she meets along the way and building relationships. Her dedication to client satisfaction is evident in her approach as well as the structure of her team. “I want our clients to know that they can depend on us all along the way,” she said.
Beyond serving her clients, Carol has a wide range of interests, from boating and gardening to reading and cooking. She is also active in her community, participating on the local hospital foundation board, St. Andrews Episcopal Church's altar guild, and the education committee at Carteret County Association of REALTORS® (CCAR). Having lived in Morehead City for 40 years, and in the same home for 38, Carol is a steadfast local in the truest sense.
Mary Catherine Boyette, known as "MC," brings her passion, dedication, and a family legacy in real estate to the team. Her upbringing in a family of real estate investors laid a strong foundation for her career. MC's educational background includes courses in graphic design and advertising, and she is currently expanding her knowledge at Harvard's Extension School to enhance her expertise in real estate and investments. What she loves most about real estate is the people, “I love the connections that I get to make with people,” she explained. “If my clients aren’t happy, I’m not happy. And I like that I am always learning something new; every transaction is different.” MC's volunteering efforts with Misplaced Mutts dog and cat rescue and her love for exploring local restaurants and baking showcase her diverse interests and strong community spirit.
Kelly Frohbose brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in client service to her role on the team. Licensed in 2015, Kelly's journey in real estate was shaped by her previous experience, including restaurant management, wedding planning, corporate travel agent, and more. She is committed to “creating relationships and helping clients find the ideal property all while making the process a fun and memorable one.” Kelly is actively involved with the Beaufort Historical Association and enjoys “exploring remote places on land and at sea, supporting restaurants, and sharing time with family and friends while enjoying the outdoors” especially with her grandchildren, Mac and Eva, who call her Keke.
Fran Hardy, with over two decades of experience in real estate, provides administrative and marketing support to the team. Fran loves the ever-changing nature of the industry—her genuine connection with people, and her dedication to helping sellers put their best foot forward through effective marketing strategies is evident in her approach to the business. Fran excels in organization, strategy, attention to detail, and budget management. Fran is also committed to the community, particularly in her support for local animal shelters. Fran's genuine love for her work, her colleagues, and her community is a driving force behind her desire to share the Baily Basnight Real Estate Group’s story and capabilities with the world.
Heather Krohn’s 16 years of industry experience began in professional administration before advancing to listing and marketing coordinator. She transitioned into sales after connecting with Jim, whose shared vision and mentorship inspired her to obtain her real estate license. Heather believes that her proficiency in computer technology, respect for others, and her commitment to maintaining a client-centric approach are key strengths in her career. Heather is a proud Carteret County native and enjoys quality time with her family, water activities and culinary adventures.
Woody Martin spent 29 years as a teacher before venturing into real estate. His transition into the industry was driven by a desire to continue educating and helping people. He has been in real estate for a little over a year and has already made a significant impact with his expertise in serving first-time homebuyers and assisting clients relocating from other states. Woody's background in education is a valuable asset to the team, as he excels in guiding clients through the intricacies of the market and the home-buying process. Valuing the ability to provide useful information to his clients, Woody has been actively building a network of trusted vendors and professionals, ensuring his clients receive top-notch service. Woody enjoys spending his free time reading and playing golf. He is also active in the community, through both children’s and bereavement ministries alongside his wife at their local church, One Harbor.
Stephanie Ross brings a wealth of knowledge in architecture, design, and construction to the team. With a degree in construction management from East Carolina University and a family deeply rooted in the construction industry, Stephanie's journey into real estate started in 1996. She is active in her community, dedicating her time to downtown development, historic preservation, and supporting small businesses. Her philanthropic endeavors include serving on the Lady Macks / Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament which raises funds for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department. Stephanie also co-chairs the Bow Wow Open putt putt tournament that supports the Carteret County Animal Shelter and other animals in need. She considers her family to be a main factor in her life. “We are always very close,” she said, “I have three adult kids, a son-in-law, a new granddaughter, and I love living next to my parents who I get to see every day!”
Desireé Rouse’s background in banking and as a stay-at-home mom infused her with strong negotiation skills, patience, and a commitment to exceptional customer service. Her decision to transition into real estate was influenced by her close connection to now-teammate Heather Krohn, who encouraged Desireé to bring her nurturing nature, organization skills, and a fresh perspective to the team. A Newport resident since second grade, she shares a deep connection to the community, and her dedication extends to her active involvement in the Parent Teacher Organization at her children’s school. Desireé’s interests include family time with her two children, boating, refurbishing furniture, and a love for painting which often results in spontaneous room makeovers. Her two beloved dogs, Roney the lab, and Milo the Maltese poodle, round out her family.
Sheri Satterwhite brings a decade of experience in the industry, and a unique blend of skills and expertise to the team. With a background in business and marketing, as well as finance, it was her passion for interior design that led her to home renovations and ultimately real estate. Sheri's experience in education, including teaching math in middle school, has equipped her with excellent communication skills and a natural inclination to assist and educate clients. “I love talking it through with people, I love the details—explaining how it all works.” Sheri's passion for helping others is evident, supporting charities such as the Boys and Girls Club and being part of a Farmville organization that provides scholarships for music students to attend East Carolina University. Her life centers around her family, with a grandchild on the way this winter.
Patty Selby brings over three decades of real estate experience to the team. With a background in banking and finance, including customer service, onboarding & teaching various bank positions, and loan processing, audit & compliance, Patty brings an extensive understanding of documentation and best closing practices to the team. With skills in construction and property management, she offers a comprehensive perspective on the industry. Patty is actively involved in several charitable events and organizations, in Carteret and Beaufort counties, as well as the outreach committee at CCAR, where she has served in leadership roles. She is dedicated to making a positive impact on her community, “It blesses me to work for and with children, animals, or a family in need” she said, “I enjoy service work and just being active in the community and helping others."
Billie Esther Seymour is an adept educator with over 30 years of teaching experience and a master's degree in education. With a genuine passion for helping people find their ideal homes, she has honed her extensive knowledge of the area and deep connection to the community over the 33 years she has lived in Morehead City. Affectionally referred to as the “bird dog” by her teammate, Jim, Billie's unique approach involves studying new properties as they come on the market, “I have a strong understanding of the county and the lay of the land—a lot of times on the weekend I just ride out and look around, take note of what I find.” She is dedicated to showcasing hidden gems throughout the area including properties along the river and ensuring that prospective buyers discover the lesser known, but equally charming, side of Morehead, while also focusing on the island, Beaufort, and along Highway 24 on Bogue Banks. Billie's love for her community, coupled with her ability to connect with people and find the perfect place to call home, makes her a standout real estate agent. “It’s like a puzzle,” she said, “I love finding the place that fits them best. I just love it here so much and I want everyone to have a piece of that.”
To put the real estate expertise of The Bailey Basnight Real Estate Group to work for you, call 252-515-0502, or email Baileybasnight@gmail.com.
About Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage is the largest and best-selling real estate company in Southeastern NC and South Carolina’s Grand Strand. The firm has ranked #1 in southeastern North Carolina for the past 23 years. In 2022, closed sales volume exceeded $3.2 Billion and over 9,200 transactions.
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage also has an ownership interest in Coldwell Banker Advantage which serves major markets including Raleigh and the Triangle, Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and the Triad. Together, all regions closed nearly $7 Billion in sales volume and over 20,000 transactions.
