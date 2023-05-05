BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys finished just three points away from a third-place finish in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference track and field championship.
Northside-Pinetown took third in the six-team meet with 86 points, followed by the Mariners with 83.5.
Pamlico took the title with 182 points, followed by Lejeune with 130.
Southside placed fifth with 57, followed by Jones Senior with 15.5.
East earned one victory, finishing first in the 400-meter relay in 46.90 seconds.
The Mariners placed second in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:55.15.
Myles Shelton collected a pair of runner-up finishes, clocking in at 12.01 in the 100 meters and 24.36 in the 200 meters.
Sayvion Johnson claimed second in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 3 inches. He secured third in the discus with a 128-8 toss.
Nate Bennett finished third in the triple jump with a 37-09 tale of the tape.
Oliver Przygodzinski took third in the pole vault with a 7-0 vault.
The East girls scored 41 points to place fifth.
Lejeune took the meet with 194 points, followed by Pamlico with 159 and Northside with 103. Southside was fourth with 43 points. Jones Senior rounded out the teams with eight points.
East’s Janara Bryant won the long jump with a 16-7.5 tale of the tape and finished third in the high jump with a 4-08 clearance.
