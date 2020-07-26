Beaufort, N.C.
July 21, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Covid-19 has ramped up the topic of voting by mail, etc. along with many arguments for and against it. There are lots of defi-nitions of voting by mail. We have used absentee ballots for as long as I can remember which is a form of voting by mail. Then there are those who have mailed ballots to everybody on the voter registration for some of the state primaries.
Voter fraud is not something limited to only ONE party. There have been many convictions of both Democrats and Republicans for voter fraud. Mailing ballots to everyone on the voter registration list is in my opinion a true oppor-tunity for a disaster. I will go through several reasons for my feeling.
The federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) requires that ineligible voters be removed from registration rolls. There are many, many examples of this law not being followed. Some of the states being chal-lenged by Judicial Watch are: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, California, Virginia, and Colora-do. Pennsylvania is alleged to have over 800,000 “inactive” (deceased, moved, not voted in multiple recent elections, etc.) vot-ers. Shortly after receiving a letter from Judicial Watch, one Penn-sylvania county quickly removed 69,000 inactive names.
A lawsuit has been filed against NC to clean its voter rolls which includes about 1 million inactive voters. Lawsuits have also spurred California and Kentucky to begin cleaning their voter rolls. The Supreme Court determined that the removal of inactive regis-trations is mandatory under the NVRA.
The Heritage Foundation did a sampling of election fraud cases across the country and in their sampling found 1088 proven in-stances of voter fraud. These frauds included: Impersonation Fraud at the Polls (a sound argu-ment for requiring an ID), False Registrations, Duplicate Voting, Fraudulent Use of Absentee Bal-lots, Buying Votes, Illegal “Assis-tance” at The Polls, Ineligible Vot-ing, Altering the Vote Count, and Ballot Petition Fraud.
Dead people voting---CBS2 in Los Angeles investigated and found numerous dead people vot-ing. There are stories like these in other states that I found without looking too hard. Colorado, Wis-consin (which is reported to have had about 5,000 more votes counted than the number of vot-ers who officially cast ballots in one of their elections), Detroit, (has major problems), and Cali-fornia counties other than Los Angeles.
According to a 2012 Pew Study there were 1.8 million dead people still registered to vote. How many of these voted and how many years did they vote? Therefore, I feel there must be extreme control on all mail in ballots and personal-ly I think we should have to pre-sent an ID when we vote to try to prevent the deceased and other illegitimate voters from impacting our elections.
Mailing out ballots to everyone on the voter registration files is nothing but an invitation for fraud. Anyone could complete the ballot and return it, even from the grave.
TURNER PIGFORD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.