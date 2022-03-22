Deacon Dennis Taylor, of Beaufort, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 1 pm at Mt Tabor Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Hubert Judon officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Tabor church cemetery.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
