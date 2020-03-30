MOREHEAD CITY — In addition to one Coach of the Year and five Player of the Year honorees, West Carteret received plenty of all-conference nods with the recent release of the 3A Coastal Conference awards.
The Patriots swept the Swimmer of the Year awards with William Coles winning the boys honor and Sarah Prosser taking the girls accolade.
J.J. Williams was named the Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Jenna Reiter was named the Girls Track Athlete of the Year and Billy Crawford was named the Boys Field Athlete of the Year.
Kevin Smith took home the Wrestling Coach of the Year.
West collected plenty of all-conference honors.
Four members of the boys basketball team made the list, including Jalani Jones, Jaylan Bradberry, Josh Williams and Gavin Gillikin.
Jones averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals, Bradberry averaged 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Williams averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Gillikin averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
Mackenzie Reed and Cayman Montgomery made the list on the girls basketball side.
Reed averaged 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 4.0 steals, while Montgomery averaged 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks.
Ariana Wolkerstorfer (113 pounds), Jacob Bennett (126), Christian Mezzaroba (132), Austin Thompson (138), Jaiden Rittenhouse (145), Clayton Wilson (160), Hiroki Cruz (170), Josh Henderson (182) and Jake Reynolds (195) made the cut on the wrestling side.
Wolkerstorfer, who also won a girls state championship, went 29-24 throughout the season, mostly against boys. Bennett went 52-8, Mezzaroba 30-14, Thompson 22-25, Rittenhouse 37-18, Wilson 38-12, Cruz 37-9, Henderson 50-7 and Reynolds 32-4.
On the girls swimming side, Stella Higgs (100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay) and Ryan Knowles (100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay) each made all-conference in three events. Hayden Pittman was also named in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
On the boys swimming side, Cooper Law was honored for his work in the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle relay, while Colton Ellis and Lukas Taylor also made the list in the 200 freestyle relay.
West’s winter indoor track and field teams received plenty of accolades.
Grace Guilford was honored for her work in the 500 meters and 1,600-meter relay, while Courtney Tyndall made the cut in the 1,000 meters and the 1,600-meter relay.
Others on the list were Morgan Mason (1,600 meters), Mary-Neal Rowland (1,600-meter relay), Makayla Reed (shot put), Sophie Draughon (high jump) and Alyssa Cooley (pole vault).
Braxton Plisko and Jack Lindstrom were each awarded in three events on the boys side. Plisko gained accolades in the 300 meters, 55-meter hurdles and 1,600-meter relay, while Lindstrom made the cut in the 1,000 and 1,600 meters, as well as the 1,600-meter relay.
Zach Johnson earned the mark in the 500 meters and the 1,600-meter relay.
Other all-conference honorees included, Daryan Williams (1,600-meter relay), Hunter Guthrie (high jump) and Ben Lindstrom (high jump).
