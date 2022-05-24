We’ve all heard the slam on culinary cuisine of bluefish. “How do you cook a bluefish? Put it on a cedar plank and grill it, then throw out the bluefish and eat the cedar plank.” HAHAHA!
But truly, bluefish make great table fare as fishcakes, in fish soup, baked and broiled, and yes, boiled in oil! Much of the problem is that people often prefer a fish with little or no taste like flounder, and secondly, these oily fish are mistreated while baking in the warm, summer sun on the pier or beach for hours, yielding an unspeakable and inedible bluefish…this is operator error and not the bluefish’s fault.
So first of all, treat the bluefish with R-E-S-P-E-C-T as per Aretha Franklin.
Here are some tips to preserve the haute cuisine culinary status of your bluefish. It’s not that hard!
Immediately ice down your catch. Heat and noonday sun will quickly reduce your catch from sushi to bluefish jerky. Pier cooking is NOT allowed.
Bleed the larger fish. I don’t worry about bleeding for 1- to 3--pound fish, but larger bluefish and big Hatteras blues should be immediately bled by cutting around the tail or under the gills. Fish in the 1- to 3-pound range also provide the best table fare as compared to the much larger Hatteras blues.
When dressing the bluefish, I prefer filleting and skinning them. When you do this, you will see a line of dark red meat along the lateral line. For better taste, this strong-tasting dark flesh can readily be cut out, leaving the lighter meat for the table. As with bleeding, I often reserve this for bigger fish, but many do this routinely for all their bluefish. Once cleaned, return to the well-iced cooler.
With bluefish, the key is to eat them fresh. My recommendation is to only keep what you will eat immediately and release the rest for another day. On the other hand, when we are “lucky” enough to bag our limit, the freezer is often the fate of those extra fish. If you do keep a few extras and want to freeze them, I recommend vacuum sealing them in one of the food sealers. and even then, date the package and use in one month or less. Frequently, if I do have frozen bluefish, I use them for stew or fishcakes.
I’m sure that you’ve noticed the cyclical nature of many fish, but especially bluefish, both big and small. This year, the small blues came in a little late, and then we went through a period of morning bluefish and Spanish mackerel blitzes.
Then there are the big chopper blues, locally referred to as Hatteras Blues here in the Old North State. These fish have been notorious for their fall runs in the past. They become spotty and non-predictable as far as their appearance and duration. Over the past decades, these runs often occur in the spring, April into May, with the arrival of 30-inch fish as skinny as a rail weighing only 5 to 6 pounds but with the appetite of a shark. In a few weeks, these fish can fill out, weighing into double digits.
Well, this year, they have made an appearance again, with one monster fish weighing in at just under 16 pounds at Bogue Pier. That’s a gator! These fish are great fighters, frequently resulting in aerial acrobatics and violent headshaking and gill flaring, along with their in-water fighting tenacity. Yes, they are great leapers as their technical name suggests, Pomatomus saltatrix. So, when was the last real gator blitz? From my notes, it was five years ago in 2017. I have the photos to prove it…30-plus-inch blues on topwater from the Emerald Isle surf no less.
As far a table fare, check out The Bluefish Cookbook by Greta Jacobs and Jane Alexander. It will be a great addition to your cookbook collection.
Here is one of my favorite recipes, created by someone called Dr. Bogus:
Baked bluefish encrusted in horseradish-mayonnaise sauce, by Dr. Bogus
Ingredients
-8 bluefish fillets (2 per person from the 1- to 2-pound bluefish)
-1 cup mayonnaise
-¼ cup horseradish
-2 tsp lemon juice
-1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce
- Salt & pepper to taste
-1 onion thinly sliced
Preparation
Place bluefish fillets on a lightly buttered aluminum sheet on your broiler pan.
Prepare a thick paste of mayonnaise, horseradish lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce and spread it over each fillet.
Garnish each fillet with slices of onion, sprinkle some freshly ground pepper and salt over the fillets.
Bake at 400 degrees until the paste has a bubbly brown crust, the onions start to brown and the fish is moist and flaky.
Serves 4. Give it a try.
Next week, some biology of bluefish, and of course, catchin’ the bluefish blues…how to.
So, how’s the fishing?
Pretty good if you are not a surf fisherman throwing metal, actually, if you are not throwing metal early and late.
Especially around either inlet, the blues and Spanish mackerel have been accommodating, but where are the pups? The redfish? I guess Ocracoke and the Outer Banks. Except for a few scattered around the east end of the island and around Cape Lookout, they are MIA, even on cut bait.
There are sea mullet and flounder and occasional pompano to be had, but the anglers pounding sand are coming up empty on artificials. In spite of a couple of years of beach nourishment, there are actually sand fleas to be had for bottom fishermen.
The past week, the surf has been a bit muddy and very weedy. As per usual, the Morehead City Port zone is still producing about anything from red and black drum to flounder, blues and Spanish.
One standout fish that continues to amaze both in numbers and size is the gray trout with citations abounding, Capt. Jeff Cronk reminds me that we have seen this trend for the last three years.
Inside, there are good catches of both trout and slot-and-above reds, and they are taking topwater baits. I heard of specks in Broad Creek, so I fished another of the Highway 24 creeks but without success.
There are also good catches of sheepshead and black drum, but not many on the beach. Big trout are still to be had in the New River, and Capt. Gary Dubiel reports good catches of reds in the Neuse River and creeks.
If you want “inside success” one sure bet is working the Intracoastal Waterway hard structure, that is, any of the docks between Emerald Isle and Morehead City that have 3 to 4 feet of water. You can catch almost anything there on live or dead bait, soft or crunchy and artificials too. So don’t overlook the myriad of docks and piers along the ICW.
Speaking of working docks and holes, it looks like cobia season is firing up to be a good one with bottom fishing for fresh menhaden topping the list of baits this year. So far, fish up to 71.54 pounds have been weighed in at Chasin’ Tails. Interestingly, the local and Topsail piers haven’t seen much cobia action yet, but they have seen steady king mackerel action.
Here’s fishing on the piers:
Oceanana Pier reports Spanish, chopper blues to 8 pounds, best early and late, sea mullet 1 to 2 pounds and best at night, a few reds and a few big pompano.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a decent week with Spanish and blues, sea mullet, especially on sand fleas if you can find them, and chopper blues into double digits on king rigs. They also reported a 26.5-pound king, along with a shared 10-pound king mackerel head.
Seaview Pier reports a 38-pound king last week, a good Spanish run early in the week, along with small and chopper blues.
Surf City Pier reports a slow week with some Spanish, blues and several kings, along with scattered spots, sea mullet and black drum. They also decked a 14-pound gator blue.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a slow week in the wind with a few blues small and BIG, along with Spanish, grays, pompano, croaker and grays. They also lost a king and report small sharks harassing their king baits.
Offshore, the billfish are firing up for the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, which is slated June 10-19. Check out https://www.thebigrock.com/2022-event-schedule/ for the schedule and the monster prize money expected for 2022.
Both blues and white marlin are both being caught offshore. Also offshore, the wahoo are still there, along with gaffer dolphin and tunas.
Finally, the sea turtle nesting season is officially underway here on Bogue Banks with the first nests being recorded on Saturday, May 21 at Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach and Emerald Isle. Be careful and be R-E-S-P-E-C-T-F-U-L!
