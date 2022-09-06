Most Popular
Articles
- Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach
- Vehicle crash shuts down Morehead City/Beaufort bridge
- Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Misinformation being spread in Beaufort
- Cape Carteret eyeing potential changes to allow future townhouses, patio homes in specific locations
- SROs now on duty at all county public schools
- Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute
- Truck tire blowout causes crash, killing 11-year-old girl
- Embassy Healthcare breaks ground on Morehead City long-term care facility
- Area Death Notices - Sept. 2, 3 & 4
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Activists maintain 2020 election was invalid, cites atypical vote results, illegal registrations (35)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What could they do to you or me? (29)
- Commentary: Death penalty end is sought, punishment simply not fair (24)
- EDITORIAL: Election integrity requires voter engagement (21)
- EDITORIAL: Poisoning America, a political calculus (17)
- Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach (14)
- EDITORIAL: Inflation Reduction Act is stealing Medicare dollars (14)
- Commentary: Labor Day: America’s workforce stronger than ever (12)
- EDITORIAL: Biden’s loan forgiveness exposes higher ed costs (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No wonder people don't vote (9)
- EDITORIAL: Break up to make up with parents (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lessons from 1984 (6)
- Schools score above state average, improve from previous year on state accountability report (6)
- Cape Carteret eyeing potential changes to allow future townhouses, patio homes in specific locations (6)
- Commentary: Conspiracy? Information skewed for fantasy? (6)
- Keeping the light: Cape Lookout Lighthouse faces uphill battle (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Just another payoff (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Would it be appropriate? (5)
- Phase 1 plans detailed for Sugarloaf restoration (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Misinformation being spread in Beaufort (4)
- Murphy views security measures at two county schools, tours Carteret Community College (4)
- County school officials scramble to fill bus driver, teacher assistant vacancies (4)
- After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause (3)
- Commissioner responds to airport resignations (3)
- Embassy Healthcare breaks ground on Morehead City long-term care facility (3)
- Emerald Isle board backs conservation, not development, in McLean-Spell Park (3)
- Morehead City sets new terms for golf carts; penalties, fines clarified for late registration (3)
- Board of Education to consider bids for five school security walls, decide on closure of MaST (3)
- Atlantic Beach Council supports push for state legislation to address large holes on beach (3)
- EDITORIAL: End of ‘state of emergency’ begins change in status quo (3)
- EDITORIAL: Commission changes - are they appropriate? (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Erin Brockovich and Animal Farm (3)
- Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28 (2)
- Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate (2)
- Communities grapple with recent murders during ongoing rise of violent crime (2)
- SROs now on duty at all county public schools (2)
- Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban (2)
- IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP (2)
- Nearly a third of county students in grades 1-3 below state reading standards in 2021-22 (2)
- Teachers report for 2022-23 school year (2)
- Firefighters pull resident, dogs from burning home (2)
- Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River (1)
- CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19 (1)
- Free tarp giveaway set for Sept. 10 in effort to curb litter on highways (1)
- Advisors ready to do work: Some are skeptical of appearance commission (1)
- Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13% (1)
- California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sweet deals for friends (1)
- Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives (1)
- Stingray leaps into boat, lands on woman (1)
- Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest (1)
- Psychologist: School shooter didn't get consistent treatment (1)
- NC schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades (1)
- Whitfield offers resignation: School board has been trying to oust him (1)
- Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home (1)
- Beaufort to hold public hearing for CAMA land use plan (1)
- Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents (1)
- Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA (1)
- BBB dock earns COA in 3-2 vote: Preservation panel splits on dock work (1)
- Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment (1)
- County occupancy tax receipts for June narrowly break 2021 record (1)
- Military families' housing benefits lag as rents explode (1)
- Zimbabweans hit by 257% inflation: Will gold coins help? (1)
- Florida man pleads guilty to $2.6M COVID-19 relief fraud (1)
- Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war's legacy (1)
- North Carolina names winners for $206M in broadband grants (1)
- Lighthouse restoration needs exceed $8 million available (1)
- 17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate (1)
- Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees (1)
- Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG (1)
- Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK (1)
- Havelock shuts out West 61-0 after taking 42-0 win over Croatan in opening week (1)
- Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M (1)
- Cape Carteret looking for new police chief as McKinney set to retire (1)
- Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere (1)
- Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show (1)
- North Carolina AG in legal bind amid probe over 2020 TV ad (1)
- Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death (1)
- AP-NORC Poll: Most in US want stricter gun laws (1)
- Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals (1)
- Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy (1)
- Gender dysphoria covered by disability law, court rules (1)
- Some states, including NC, could tax Biden's student loan debt relief (1)
- 'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches (1)
- Conspiracies complicate voting machine debate in Louisiana (1)
- N. Carolina justices weigh who has school spending authority (1)
- Plan aids NC principals otherwise penalized for pay change (1)
- US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences (1)
- Atlantic Beach requests public input on development along causeway, Fort Macon Road (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.