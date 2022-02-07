When preparing to sell property at the Crystal Coast, finding a successful listing broker with a track record in dealing with coastal property sales should be a top priority. Sharon Barnes and Lee Taylor of Realty World First Coast Realty have over 40 years of combined experience in selling at the coast. This experience allows them to coordinate the smoothest possible transactions. Sellers quickly realize that the Barnes and Taylor team are very capable marketers, negotiators and closers in this fast paced market.
Sharon and Lee have perfected their “two-man” team skills and offer unparalleled personal attention to each of their clients. Although their group is small, they are backed up by the generous and professional staff and outstanding marketing tools offered by the internationally affiliated Realty World franchise.
Both Lee and Sharon are lifetime North Carolina natives and each chose along with their families to make Carteret County their home. With a deep passion for what they do, Sharon and Lee understand that the sale or purchase of real property is typically the most important transaction in people’s lives. “We pride ourselves in using our expertise to insure that clients are well-informed every step of the way in this process. Most of our business comes by way of personal referrals from past customers and clients. We treasure those relationships and take very seriously our duties and responsibilities in this complex business.”
The Barnes and Taylor Realty Group offers the maximum service plus the bonus of providing two accomplished real estate brokers for the price of one! Listing your property with Barnes and Taylor insures not only working with seasoned professionals, but also having caring and dedicated people determined to give you the quality and quantity of time you deserve. Contact Barnes and Taylor today at (252)247-0077.
Barnes and Taylor Realty Group did a super job for us!!
I just wanted to write to say what an amazing job Sharon and Lee did helping my mother sell her house in The Oaks subdivision in Beaufort! We had several difficult obstacles to overcome including:
My mother was relocating from Beaufort to Florida
The pandemic hit within days of us listing the house
The house needed a number of repairs and other items that had to be addressed before it could be sold.
Sharon and Lee were literally our saviors in regards to getting the house listed and sold! They were able to show the house several times even when travel to Carteret County by outside residents was prohibited! They worked with other realtors in the area to show the house to them so they could pass along information to potential buyers. They helped arrange work to be done through their various vendor connections in the area. They even helped clean up after some repairs were completed! They were also great about conveying information to use even though both my mother and myself were never in Beaufort, including making sure that the work various venders were completing was done quickly and correctly. They were also very patient and helped walk us through the process of negotiating with potential buyers. I’m not sure how you could possibly ask for better service!
Sharon and Lee were able to attract multiple offers and get the house sold during unprecedented times. They are truly the definition of tremendous service and expertise when it comes to listing, showing and getting a house sold.
Thank You!
Dan & Donna Gingrich
Waxhaw, NC and Venice, FL
Lee and Sharon made it easy for us!
“Purchasing a home is exciting, but many of our past experiences were accompanied by stress as we navigated through the process. That was certainly not the case with our most recent home purchase. We were thrilled to work with Sharon Barnes and Lee Taylor and to take advantage of their knowledge, expertise and guidance. The process was smooth, efficient, pleasant, and completed in a timely manner. We hope to be in our new home forever, but if for any reason we move again, we would not hesitate to contact Barnes and Taylor. They became friends and we think they are the best!”
Kathy and Al.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.