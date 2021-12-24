RALEIGH — The West Carteret junior varsity cheerleading team finished as the state runner-up earlier this month at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Invitational.
The Patriots were able to place first at the pre-state meet and captured their third straight 3A Coastal Conference title.
They finished as the state runner-up in their previous visit to the state competition.
In the week of the state meet, West cheered at three basketball games, and one member of the team came down with the flu.
The squad redid its routine in a one-hour practice right after school before competing, and then headed to Havelock to cheer on the girls and boys basketball teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.