Your best friend can now experience their own “staycation” when you travel on vacation!!! The Ponderosa Pet Ranch is the perfect place for both overnight boarding and doggie daycare. Bring your best friend to this new 17,000 sq.ft. facility. They have many different size rooms to meet your furry friend’s needs. The staff at Ponderosa Pet Ranch will give your family pet personal attention and play during their outside time. You will be amazed at the size, cleanliness and friendly welcome you and your dog will experience when you enter the doors of Ponderosa Pet Ranch.
The Ponderosa Pet Ranch will meet all of your boarding needs. They have clean and spacious accommodations for both overnight and daycare stays. Your dog will love not only the high walls that create a secure feeling, he or she will also enjoy the circulating air conditioning from the barred top walls of the stalls. The caring and attentive staff of Ponderosa will take your dog out for some quality playtime when he or she comes for either daycare visits or overnight stays. Ponderosa wants to ensure clients that dogs will not interact unless they are from the same family and clients request time together. Instead they will receive individual human contact and playtime.
The Ponderosa Pet Ranch, named after the beloved show, Bonanza, was once a beautiful horse farm. Now the beauty remains but they have decided to devote their lovely grounds and air-conditioned stables to dogs. Visitors will enjoy the western décor and relaxed vibe when they arrive at The Ponderosa Pet Ranch. This place wants both owners and dogs to feel comfortable in this quiet and spacious space which is why they offer a total of 27 different sized rooms. Currently they have two 12 ft x 12 ft Bonanza suites (TVs included), four 6 ft x 8 ft Big Hoss Suites, six 4 ft x8 ft feet Silver Dollar Suites and Fifteen 4 ft x 6 ft Little Joe Suites. There are also a few shaded outdoor pens for dogs to get some extra fresh air on nice days.
There is more to Ponderosa Pet Ranch than boarding. Currently they have a FREE half acre fenced in dog park for you and your pet to enjoy. Call ahead and schedule a time, stop in and sign forms and your pet can enjoy a field for running, exploring and ball chasing FUN!!!! The owners have big plans for the ranch including agility equipment and even allowing owners to swim in the safe pond on the property. The current half acre fenced-in pet park is only the beginning!
The Ponderosa Pet Ranch has become the perfect place for your pet to have a rootin’ tootin’ good time while you relax without worry on your own vacation. Do you have family coming to visit and they want to bring their dog? Maybe family or friends are staying in a nearby hotel. Suggest they bring their beloved pet to Ponderosa while they explore the area beaches, Beaufort, Swansboro and Cape Lookout without worrying about getting home in time to let the dog out and feed them. Remember there are overnight and daytime-only prices and accommodations so you can utilize one or both options!
Do you hate to leave your dog alone while you are at work all day? Bring him or her to daycare where they will have their own space and time to play with one of the staff. Maybe you live in an apartment, don’t have your own fence or are visiting and need to let your dog loose for a while, Ponderosa is the place for you!!!! If your dog needs space to run, schedule a time at Ponderosa Pet Ranch and let them roam safely in the free fenced-in half acre out on the range.
Ponderosa Pet Ranch, spacious, clean and comfortable, operated by caring and attentive people that will care for your four-legged family member. Call or email them today. Take a tour and get ONE FREE NIGHT.
Ponderosa Pet Ranch, your dog's vacation home!!!! Call (252)808-5029, email ponderosapetranch@yahoo.com and find them on Facebook.
