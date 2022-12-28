As we entered the Christmas season following a tumultuous year of economic, political and global strife it was hoped that the nation could pause long enough to have a peaceful and joyous celebration. But the weather conditions were bumpy and bitter cold, preventing any kind of joy for millions as they hunkered down with no heat and snow covered roads.
Thankfully there were thousands of kind souls in churches and a variety of non-profit organizations who put aside their Christmas cheer to provide a warm room and clothing in what is being described as a “once in a lifetime” frigid event.
The past weekend in Carteret County the Salvation Army, Hope Mission, and Family Promise, along with other organizations, offered some respite of warmth and comfort as the thermometer dived to record lows.
Hope Mission in particular made a special effort by opening homes that were being utilized for recovery purposes, even preparing to move residents to newly purchased homes to make room for emergency shelter assistance.
Shelters operated by Family Promise of Carteret County to house homeless families were already at full capacity, so that non-profit offered blankets and other items as needed. The Salvation Army opened its doors on Saturday to provide a warm shelter as well as warming refreshments and food for those in need.
Even the county’s Humane Society as well as the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, mobilized to take care of cats, dogs and in the case of OWLS, other wild animals.
There is some irony that just as we prepare to spend time with family and friends, to celebrate the joy of Christmas that we are faced with the most obvious needs for those in distress, the very warmth and comfort we anticipate enjoying.
There is a paradoxical image noted in the famous winter song “Deck the Halls”. Written in 1862 by Scottish musician Thomas Oliphant and set to a sixteenth century Welsh melody, the song celebrates the cold weather noting “it is the season to be jolly” while being “heedless of the wind and weather.”
After this past weekend no one could ignore or be heedless of the wind and weather that overwhelmed our power grids, shutting off electricity across the nation, and along with heavy snows, also stranded thousands of travelers. It was overwhelming and deadly.
There were those who were not overwhelmed and quickly responded to the severe weather conditions by opening their doors and closets to house and clothe those in need. These outstanding efforts could not have happened without the generous contributions of money, services and time on the part of the public.
Sadly, those contributions have diminished as the country has experienced turbulent times brought on by inflation, a threat of a recession and world events that have distracted us from the needs of our neighbors and community.
Though the current economic conditions have not been so bright in 2022 that families and businesses are desperate to make a last minute tax deductible donation, there are still needs requiring attention.
As we prepare to turn to yet another year on our calendars there is still time to make a last-minute tax-deductible donation to any variety of non-profit organizations that are making a difference throughout the year for those in need. This is especially important in light of the very cold weather that has gripped the nation, which we all have felt.
As the Salvation Army is quick to note, “need knows no season,” and the needs of the less fortunate or those who are in personal turmoil, continue year-round; they are just more obvious when the weather turns deadly.
