public records

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 17 – 23. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
Marcus Osterhoudt to Steven Puzio, rev. $1,680.
James Wade to Larry Williams, rev. $390.
D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas Bourner, rev. $822.
Charles Lewis III to Jason Fleenor, rev. $1,070.
Aaron Samsel to Gregory Sutton, rev. $1,190.
Stephens & Sons LLC to Jeffery Price, rev. $500.
John Jones to Robert Finez, rev. $920.
Victoria Elwood to Ernest Connor, rev. $1,000.
Marilyn Wright to Richard Przybyszewski, rev. $455.
Kelsey Williams to Harry Lemon III, rev. $112.
Carl Dewards to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $65.
Eastern Outdoor Marketing Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $65.
Williams Bosch to Artisan Vacation Rentals LLC, rev. $700.
Cynthia Scallan to Jeffrey Kennell, rev. $394.
Pesoni LLC to Mirko Schueppel, rev. $3,400.
Andy Gauzza to Rowland Waters, rev. $104.
Sheila Fulcher to Conrad Lawson, rev. $520.
Mary Porterfield to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $296.
Sea Bounty LLC to Mark Butcher, rev. $260.
Karyl Lu O’Gara to JADA Capital LLC, rev. $850.
Robyn Czuri to Allen Angel, rev. $630.
Morehead Township
James Forman Jr. to Phillip Canelos, rev. $970.
Laura Bell to Gracious Gray’s LLC, rev. $1,110.
Marla Parker to Trisha Vanderploeg, rev. $272.
Happy Gardens LLC to The Ramsey QOZB LLC, rev. $1,944.
David Horton to The Ramsey QOZB LLC, rev. $888.
Paul Sorrentino to Bowen Family Properties EAT LLC, rev. $680.
John Bagby to Annamagdalena Van Dyk, rev. $720.
Aaron Brewer to Countiss Realty Group LLC, rev. $1,116.
Leslie Woolard to Richard Turnage, rev. $540.
Susan Tilley to Z.M. Investments LLC, rev. $410.
L&F Three Sisters LLC to Kenneth Williams, rev. $1,060.
East Fort Macon Road LLC to Triple S. Marina LLC, rev. $17,407.
35th Street Professional Center LLC to Jennifer Blackmon, rev. $160.
Rudolph Real Estate LLC to Brian Uken, rev. $770.
Harry Worden to Rusty Simmons, rev. $2,110.
Katherine Teague to John Jackson, rev. $537.
John Best to Edward Gleason to Heather Gleason, rev. $1,055.
Susan Carroll to Aura Maris LLC, rev. $390.
Thoams Elmore III to Teryn-Elizabeth Bond, rev. $1,500.
Daniel Fischler to Jonathan Weeks, rev. $1,000.
Eamon Kromka to Michael Wilson, rev. $1,730.
Fredrick Hardison to Daniel Pharo, rev. $995.
Newport Township
Tracey Bauer to Lisa Weiant, rev. $410.
Joseph Allen to Patrick Baker, rev. $280.
Joshua Robinson to Thai Phan, rev. $470.
Cheryl Austin to Karen Tosto, rev. $390.
Wiley Lewis to Leslie Fernandez, rev. $136.
David Kelley to Hope Is Alive Inc., rev. $1,100.
Harlowe Township
Ashley Tyboroski to Corbett Drumheller, rev. $83.
Beaufort Township
Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $300.
Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $696.
Melissa Richardson to Callista Christians, rev. $480.
Southern Commercial Properties LLC to Steven Puckett, rev. $100.
Jason Hunt to Gregory Moss, rev. $330.
Arne Gray to Brendan Greaves, rev. $1,071.
Alison Vernon to Deborah Miller, rev. $440.
Innovative Solutions and Services LLC to Jamie Langemann, rev. $240.
Streamline Developers LLC to Beverly Jones, rev. $1,390.
Conscience Bay LLC to Patrick Nichols, rev. $166.
Streamline Developers LLC to Patricia Burnette, rev. $1,120.
Michael Fullam to Elizabeth Holt, rev. $370.
Merrimon Township
Angellia Mourie to Andrew Courman, rev. $20.
William Dwyer III to Andre Moores, rev. $30.
Straits Township
Wesley Long to Gordon Basnight, rev. $48.
Johnnie Davis Jr. to Matilda Davis, rev. $119.
Donnie Davis Sr. to Matilda Davis, rev. $40.
Jon Rose Jr. to Delamo Investments LLC, rev. $96.
Harkers Island Township
Fannie Me to George Aswad, rev. $570.
Sophia Wall to Brad Lessler, rev. $420.
Davis Township
Maurice Simon to Jon Mason, rev. $364.
Sea Level Township
Paul Styron to Falcon Property Group LLC, rev. $8.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
Kevin Pugh to Crystal Boyd.
Rebecca Moody to Bradley Markham.
Natividad Gonzalez Jauregui to Stacey Hadden.
Emily Rose to Jeffrey Leslie.
Jared Lowe to Lauren Singer.
Christopher Murray to Jessica Gibson.
Megan Fielman to Robert Baker III.
Neil Simpson to Ella Clark.
Kaitlyn and Robert Whaley.
Josh and Jennifer Sawyer.
Leslie and Garrett Johnson.
Tracie and Kristopher Walters.
Jessica and Genaro Castillo.
