public records

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 17 – 23. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price: 

White Oak Township

  •  Marcus Osterhoudt to Steven Puzio, rev. $1,680. 

  • James Wade to Larry Williams, rev. $390. 

  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas Bourner, rev. $822. 

  • Charles Lewis III to Jason Fleenor, rev. $1,070. 

  • Aaron Samsel to Gregory Sutton, rev. $1,190. 

  • Stephens & Sons LLC to Jeffery Price, rev. $500. 

  • John Jones to Robert Finez, rev. $920. 

  • Victoria Elwood to Ernest Connor, rev. $1,000. 

  • Marilyn Wright to Richard Przybyszewski, rev. $455. 

  • Kelsey Williams to Harry Lemon III, rev. $112. 

  • Carl Dewards to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $65. 

  • Eastern Outdoor Marketing Inc. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $65. 

  • Williams Bosch to Artisan Vacation Rentals LLC, rev. $700. 

  • Cynthia Scallan to Jeffrey Kennell, rev. $394. 

  • Pesoni LLC to Mirko Schueppel, rev. $3,400. 

  • Andy Gauzza to Rowland Waters, rev. $104. 

  • Sheila Fulcher to Conrad Lawson, rev. $520. 

  • Mary Porterfield to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $296. 

  • Sea Bounty LLC to Mark Butcher, rev. $260. 

  • Karyl Lu O’Gara to JADA Capital LLC, rev. $850. 

  • Robyn Czuri to Allen Angel, rev. $630. 

Morehead Township

  • James Forman Jr. to Phillip Canelos, rev. $970. 

  • Laura Bell to Gracious Gray’s LLC, rev. $1,110. 

  • Marla Parker to Trisha Vanderploeg, rev. $272. 

  • Happy Gardens LLC to The Ramsey QOZB LLC, rev. $1,944. 

  • David Horton to The Ramsey QOZB LLC, rev. $888. 

  • Paul Sorrentino to Bowen Family Properties EAT LLC, rev. $680. 

  • John Bagby to Annamagdalena Van Dyk, rev. $720. 

  • Aaron Brewer to Countiss Realty Group LLC, rev. $1,116. 

  • Leslie Woolard to Richard Turnage, rev. $540. 

  • Susan Tilley to Z.M. Investments LLC, rev. $410. 

  • L&F Three Sisters LLC to Kenneth Williams, rev. $1,060. 

  • East Fort Macon Road LLC to Triple S. Marina LLC, rev. $17,407. 

  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Jennifer Blackmon, rev. $160. 

  • Rudolph Real Estate LLC to Brian Uken, rev. $770. 

  • Harry Worden to Rusty Simmons, rev. $2,110. 

  • Katherine Teague to John Jackson, rev. $537. 

  • John Best to Edward Gleason to Heather Gleason, rev. $1,055. 

  • Susan Carroll to Aura Maris LLC, rev. $390. 

  • Thoams Elmore III to Teryn-Elizabeth Bond, rev. $1,500. 

  • Daniel Fischler to Jonathan Weeks, rev. $1,000. 

  • Eamon Kromka to Michael Wilson, rev. $1,730. 

  • Fredrick Hardison to Daniel Pharo, rev. $995. 

     Newport Township

  • Tracey Bauer to Lisa Weiant, rev. $410. 

  • Joseph Allen to Patrick Baker, rev. $280. 

  • Joshua Robinson to Thai Phan, rev. $470. 

  • Cheryl Austin to Karen Tosto, rev. $390. 

  • Wiley Lewis to Leslie Fernandez, rev. $136. 

  • David Kelley to Hope Is Alive Inc., rev. $1,100.  

Harlowe Township

  • Ashley Tyboroski to Corbett Drumheller, rev. $83.  

Beaufort Township

  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $300. 

  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $696. 

  • Melissa Richardson to Callista Christians, rev. $480. 

  • Southern Commercial Properties LLC to Steven Puckett, rev. $100. 

  • Jason Hunt to Gregory Moss, rev. $330. 

  • Arne Gray to Brendan Greaves, rev. $1,071. 

  • Alison Vernon to Deborah Miller, rev. $440. 

  • Innovative Solutions and Services LLC to Jamie Langemann, rev. $240. 

  • Streamline Developers LLC to Beverly Jones, rev. $1,390. 

  • Conscience Bay LLC to Patrick Nichols, rev. $166. 

  • Streamline Developers LLC to Patricia Burnette, rev. $1,120. 

  • Michael Fullam to Elizabeth Holt, rev. $370.  

Merrimon Township

  • Angellia Mourie to Andrew Courman, rev. $20. 

  • William Dwyer III to Andre Moores, rev. $30.  

Straits Township

  • Wesley Long to Gordon Basnight, rev. $48. 

  • Johnnie Davis Jr. to Matilda Davis, rev. $119. 

  • Donnie Davis Sr. to Matilda Davis, rev. $40.

  • Jon Rose Jr. to Delamo Investments LLC, rev. $96.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Fannie Me to George Aswad, rev. $570. 

  • Sophia Wall to Brad Lessler, rev. $420.  

Davis Township

  • Maurice Simon to Jon Mason, rev. $364.  

Sea Level Township

  • Paul Styron to Falcon Property Group LLC, rev. $8. 

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Kevin Pugh to Crystal Boyd. 

  • Rebecca Moody to Bradley Markham. 

  • Natividad Gonzalez Jauregui to Stacey Hadden. 

  • Emily Rose to Jeffrey Leslie. 

  • Jared Lowe to Lauren Singer. 

  • Christopher Murray to Jessica Gibson. 

  • Megan Fielman to Robert Baker III. 

  • Neil Simpson to Ella Clark. 

  • Kaitlyn and Robert Whaley. 

  • Josh and Jennifer Sawyer. 

  • Leslie and Garrett Johnson. 

  • Tracie and Kristopher Walters. 

  • Jessica and Genaro Castillo.  

