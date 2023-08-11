----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Check out this week’s episode of The Paper Boys podcast, where J.J. Smith and I speak to the three high school football coaches – B.J. Frazier at East Carteret, Andrew Gurley at Croatan and Daniel Barrow at West Carteret – as we preview the upcoming season and the conference races.
Sportswriters think about football a little differently than coaches or players.
That’s just the nature of the game. Ask any player or coach what it takes to win a game, and they’ll all tell you it takes 11 players on the field working together towards a common goal.
That’s great, and I’m sure it’s certainly true.
As a reporter, though, I’m most interested in seeing skill position performers. “Quarterback throws for 400 yards and six touchdowns” is a headline. “Running back goes off for 250 yards and four scores” is a headline. “Team works together to achieve common goal” is not a headline.
There has always been a divide between what makes sports actually work on the field and what makes it interesting. There has always been a clamor from audiences and reporters for “the guy” or “the girl” in every sport.
I grew up watching sports movies religiously. Almost every one of them exhibits that need. In “The Sandlot,” every player has talent and plays a role, but they don’t win without Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez.
Who are “The Mighty Ducks” without Adam Banks, or the “Little Giants” without Becky O’Shea?
Do you think the Permian Panthers still lose the state championship in “Friday Night Lights” if they have Boobie Miles? Do you think Hickory Huskers win without Jimmy Chitwood in “Hoosiers?”
Having a full roster of talented and determined players is key for any team, but in football, having “the guy” is what’s needed most times to get the job done at the higher levels.
J.J. Smith and I had a chance to speak with the three high school varsity football coaches this week on “The Paper Boys” podcast. Daniel Barrow at West certainly has a “the guy” in quarterback Jaylen Hewitt.
The junior threw for 2,257 yards and 23 touchdowns last season as a sophomore and will look to have another explosive year.
Frazier at East also has a “the guy,” but at running back. Antonio Bryant rushed for 1,196 yards and 16 touchdowns last year as a junior and will likely be leaned on more as a senior.
Both those teams have a slew of other performers in the books, but having a singular talent at a position like quarterback or running back is a treat.
We’ll have to wait and see if Croatan has a “the guy” at running back or quarterback this fall after the season gets going. No one on the roster comes into the season having shown that level of production, but the Cougars’ offense is built for runners to put up big yards.
Among running backs Josh Steffy, Anthony “Tony” Bentz and quarterbacks Coleman Davis and Easton Taylor, those yards are going to come from somewhere. It’s more than likely one of those four will step up as “the guy” this season.
Those performances won’t be the end-all, be-all for wins and losses this year. That’s not how football works. But if and when those “guys” show up and play like they’re capable of, you can bet us sports reporters will take notice.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
