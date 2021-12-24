As sports takes a brief pause going into Christmas break, it’s hard not to notice the upswing in COVID-19 news.
I’m sure winter and spring student-athletes are wondering what is to come, if sports will continue as usual or if we’ll see some kind of indefinite break like we did two years ago.
Like many have reported, I don’t believe that will be the case. In 2020, when the spring sports season was canceled, the idea of a coronavirus pandemic was new. The idea of shutting down crowd activities and masking up was totally foreign.
Fast forward two years later, and it’s almost old hat. We’ve been lucky in this county to have returned to normal for almost a year now. Last spring, athletes and spectators at school sports events ditched the masks and returned to semi-normal crowd capacity.
After a quiet summer, the Delta variant caused a slight panic at the start of fall sports. Cases spiked immediately as fall practices began in August. When football season finally started, games were getting postponed and canceled left and right. There was concern that the season might be tossed altogether.
But it didn’t happen.
In fact, at some point, it just flat-out disappeared. Right around the fourth or fifth week of the season, we didn’t see any more postponements, cancelations or serious clusters. It was surprising how quickly it all went away, and how quietly.
The cycle looks like it’s repeating itself again, but so far, there have been no major sports-related consequences. Two weeks ago, it looked like Wallace-Rose Hill might have to forfeit the 2A football state championship after a few positive cases were discovered from players on the team. However, they ended up testing every single player, cleared the team, and the Bulldogs promptly lost to Shelby 55-34.
The cycle of this fall sports season looks like it could be the model for what’s to come in the next several years. Cases will spike, games will be postponed as teams go into quarantine protocol, games that can be made up will be made up, cases will lessen again for an indefinite period of time, and then they’ll spike again. On and on it will likely go for the foreseeable future.
If that’s the worse that it gets, it’s not so bad. Hunkering down for an unknown amount of time and seeing a whole season go down the drain, that’s what hurt so much about spring 2020.
Since then, the state (and rest of the country) has gotten much better at being flexible. Our collective response to a spike in cases has become more mobile, more tolerant and adaptable enough to keep sports events going.
Now, with the Omnicron variant breathing down everyone’s necks over the holiday break, it’s possible we’ll see schedule interruptions when we return in January. Maybe the masks come back for spectators. Maybe a few games get canceled.
But will it spell the end of the season or cause a suspension of the spring sports? I don’t think so. I think this will be yet another spin on the COVID carousel, something to ride out until “normal” becomes a little more so.
