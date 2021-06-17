Substance abuse and addictions are a pandemic in the United States and affect overall mental health. Help with substance abuse and mental health is just as important as physical health. Richard H. Chadwick III, of Chadwick Counseling, PLLC, is a Licensed Clinical Addictions Specialist, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, and Qualified Supervisor with the State of North Carolina. He approaches treatment from the Christian Biblical and research based perspectives and is a second year Ph.D. student in ECU’s Department of Addictions and Rehabilitation Studies. Mr. Chadwick specializes in addictions, Christian Biblical counseling, counselor education and supervision, and mental health rehabilitation. His education, training, and licensure enable him to use proven techniques through a person-centered approach that links psychology to its roots in the Christian faith.
Richard began his career in 1998 in banking and insurance, but he felt a ‘calling’ to counseling. In 2014 he attained his Master’s degree and started counseling professionally. Richard attributes his journey’s success to the tremendous support of his wife, Teresa, and his parents, who afforded him what he calls “incredible opportunities, a lot of grace, and love that has enabled me to be nearly complete with the coursework portion of the Ph.D.” He says, “Because of that, I love to help people in their journey, whether they are of any faith or not - no matter who they are. That’s the whole point. God is not a respecter of persons; so, who am I to judge. That’s the right stance. There’s already enough strife out there with all that is going on. People have different perspectives of spirituality, faith, and certainly about what recovery means to them. I embrace opportunities to help anyone in their struggles with mental health and substance abuse.”
Richard has had an opportunity to work with the Carteret County Schools. Adolescents are a huge focus for him, and he believes that population is one of the most important we have, as many kids struggle. He says, “I love to help people grasp healthier ways of thinking, feeling, acting, and being in their lives. Spirituality, Truth, sobriety, and overall fulfillment are journeys. I welcome the opportunity to come alongside you.”
Counseling is conducted in a safe and secure office environment. Major medical insurances are accepted. Therapy can be in-person or online. He also contracts with FMRC (Family Medicine and Rehab Centers) in Morehead City for administration and is FMRC’s Clinical Director, where most of his practice occurs.
Contact him for a confidential evaluation at Rich Chadwick, Chadwick Counseling, PLLC, FMRC Clinics at 336-703-7706 or 252-499-9021. You may also email him at richardhchadwick@gmail.com.
