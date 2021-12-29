Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
