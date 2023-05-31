Emerald Isle, NC — Sun-Surf Realty, has joined the Keller Williams Crystal Coast Market Center!
Sun-Surf Realty is an Emerald Isle Institution with over 45 years of real estate sales and property management experience. “We are ecstatic to have Sun Surf Realty join us here at Keller Williams Crystal Coast. They have two things you can’t buy, longevity and tremendous culture.” said Robby Baker, CEO/Team Leader of Keller Williams Crystal Coast. “Keller Williams offers its associates unparalleled career growth and lifelong learning opportunities in the real estate industry. We know that Sun Surf Realty’s ownership and agents are a great cultural fit and their customers will truly benefit from our partnership. We’re elated to see what this next season brings for Sun Surf Realty, and having a partner with a robust short-term property management arm in this environment really helps close a loop for our agents and clients. It’s a Win-Win from the word ‘GO’”
Keller Williams Crystal Coast has put its mark on the real estate industry in Eastern North Carolina over the past 7 years by offering comprehensive educational resources, unparalleled technological tools and a supportive environment where entrepreneurs thrive. In 2017, Training Magazine named the company as the No. 1 training organization across all industries in the world.
“I chose Keller Williams because of its reputation for integrity and its agent-centric business model,” said Warren Chesnutt, Broker/Owner of Sun-Surf Realty. “I want to continue to grow our real estate business, and Keller Williams provides the training and technology that will help us reach our goals.”
Keller Williams Crystal Coast, located at 5420 Highway 70 W, Morehead City, NC, was established in 2016, has over 180 associates and has been the Crystal Coast’s #1 office since inception. Last year alone, they represented nearly 1200 client transactions, totalling $524,285,469.
