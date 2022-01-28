NEW BERN — The following suspected individuals were arrested as part of a multi-county narcotics investigation by the Carteret, Craven and Pamlico sheriffs’ offices:
Craig Laughinghouse, 38, of Sandy Lane, Grantsboro, is charged with 12 counts of felony trafficking opioid and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Shatine Campbell, 39, of Oak Grove Road, Vanceboro, is charged with felony trafficking in opium; felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance; felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone and clonazepam pills; felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance; felony possession of schedule II controlled substance; felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; and child abuse by leaving illegal drugs and a loaded firearm out in the open where children could easily obtain them.
Tyrone Lea, 34, of Tarheel Drive, Havelock, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking in opioid.
Juan Jauregui, 27, of Bridges Street, Morehead City, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking opioid.
Josiah Kearney, 19, of River Road, Vanceboro, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking opium.
Donnie Smith, 29, of Highway 43, Vanceboro, is charged with trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Chelsea Wilson, 33, of Antioch Road, New Bern, is charged with trafficking heroin and two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Hubert Monk, 53, of N. Water Street, Bayboro, is charged with trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine.
Tracy Howard, 34, of Virginia Avenue, Morehead City, is charged with trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine.
Falanta Simmons, 22, of Merrimon Road, Beaufort, is charged with trafficking heroin.
Brian Tucker, 35, of U.S. 17 Highway, Pollocksville, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.
Angela Fleck, 35, of Midyette Avenue, Morehead City, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Tyrone Jordan, 25, of Highway 33 East, Edward, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun.
Paula Parson, 48, of Hibbs Road, Newport, is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two felony counts sell heroin, two felony counts deliver heroin and two felony counts conspiracy to sell heroin.
Timothy Holton, 32, of Antioch Road, New Bern, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin.
Rachel Haranzo, 52, of Mirey Branch Road, Vanceboro, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin.
James Frost, 35, of Salter Path Road, Salter Path, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Timothy Reels Jr., 32, Sunset Drive, Havelock, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony sell heroin, felony deliver heroin and felony conspiracy to sell heroin.
Yolanda Sutzko, 34, of Stoney Brook Drive, Swansboro, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony sell/deliver heroin, felony sell methamphetamine and felony deliver methamphetamine.
Keith Gilliam, 62, of Pamlico Road, Oriental, is charged with four felony counts sell/deliver of cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for sell of drugs.
Andre Ganues, 36, of Harper Lane, Grantsboro, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
Elton Bryant, 63, of Asbury Road, Cove City, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.
Walter Richardson, 39, of N.C. Highway 24, Newport, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony sell methamphetamine and felony deliver methamphetamine.
Joseph Korbin, 37, of Nine Foot Road, Newport, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony manufacture methamphetamine and felony sell methamphetamine.
Brandi Turner, 26, of Dutch Treat MHP, Newport, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony sell methamphetamine and felony deliver methamphetamine.
Christopher Brown, 42, of Mann Boulevard, Newport, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony sell methamphetamine and felony manufacture methamphetamine.
Ronnie Wetherington, 72, of Wetherington Landing, Stella, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and felony possession of cocaine.
William Gillikin, 46, of Liston Road, Beaufort, is charged with two felony counts of felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and two felony counts to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance.
Lynwood Bowen, 30, of Moore Lane, Marshallberg, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance, felony manufacture a schedule III controlled substance and felony sell a schedule III controlled substance.
Benny Back, 55, of Sinclair Lane, Hubert, is charged with three felony counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance and felony sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance.
Michael Seawell, 34, of Canterbury Road, Trent Woods, is charged with two felony counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Christopher Lanier, 35, English Street, Newport, is charged with charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance.
Wade Silva, 46, of Wildberry Court, Hubert, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Cassandra Herold, 32, of Kilroy Street, New Bern, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ziggi Siler, 22, of Highway 17 North, New Bern, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling for sell of a controlled substance.
Devon Midgette, 41, of Swan Corner Road, Bayboro, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander Lloyd, 28, of Bennet Neck Road, Grantsboro, is charged with felony possession of fentanyl.
Christian Gillikin, 24, of Wetherington Landing, Stella, is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Jamaal Spell, 33, of Bridges Street, Morehead City, is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Truman Ross Slade, 41, of Gladewood Circle, New Bern, is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Regina Brown, 36, of Miller Boulevard, Havelock, is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Joseph Baker, 42, of N. Bern Street, New Bern, is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Victoria Willis, 53, of Simmons Street, Havelock, is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Chrishawndand Johnson, 22, of Temples Point Road, Havelock, is charged with felony possession of heroin and felony possession of cocaine.
Melissa Gladson, 45, of Highway 17, Bridgeton, is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Pickering, 35, of A Street, New Bern, is charged with felony possession of heroin and felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms.
Shaun Wolf, 37, of Salter Path Road, Atlantic Beach, is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Curtis Cahoon, 56, of Halfmoon Road, New Bern, is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Andrew Palmer, 33, of Askin Brick Road, Ernul, is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Marquello Moore, 32, of Opal Street, New Bern, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
George Bostwick, 34, of Thompson Drive, Newport, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Nicole Lloyd 35, of High Street, Oriental, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew Pataky, 31, of High Street, Oriental, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan Gamez, 24, of Prowler Lane, Havelock, is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Torian Wilson, 32, of Ashburn Lane, Durham, is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Michel Greene, 26, of Country Club Road, Trent Woods, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm with removed serial number.
Reginald Dawson, 43, of Stevenson Road, New Bern, is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Robert Lee IV, 27, of Dutch Treat MHP, Newport, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Annette Styron, 48, of Piney Ridge Road, Cedar Island, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Matthew Rawls, 43, of Cool Springs Road, Ernul, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
