PELETIER — Peletier commissioners agreed Monday night to hold a special meeting Friday, March 17 to hear a presentation from David Bone, executive director of the Eastern Carolina Council (ECC).
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the town at 1603 Highway 58.
After Bone’s presentation, the board could take action to join the council.
During the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall, Mayor Dale Sowers suggested the special meeting and said he believes there are many things the council can do to help the town.
He added that the annual cost of membership is $300.
The meeting is open to the public.
The ECC is a multi-county local government planning and development organization.
It’s one of 16 councils of government in North Carolina and serves Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Green, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Wayne counties, and has worked on ordinances for some towns in Carteret County.
According to the ECC website, regional councils are forums where local officials determine priorities for the larger area in which their communities are an integral part.
The ECC region encompasses a land mass of 5,710 square miles and serves a population of over 652,000.
The website states the ECC is a conduit between local governments and state/federal partners.
ECC’s Planning and Economic Development Department provides professional planning, economic and community development services to member governments and partners at the local and regional levels. It also provides technical assistance to local governments and administers projects and programs to benefit the region’s citizens.
Peletier residents and some of its commissioners have been urging the town to seek help in planning and development issues since rapid development and population growth began a few years ago.
In other business at the meeting Monday night, the board voted 4-0 to seek bids from nearby accounting firms to do the town’s annual audit. Mayor Sowers said the town’s most recent auditing firm - Williams, Scarborough, Gray LLP - is no longer offering auditing services.
In another comment during his monthly report, Mayor Sowers said West Firetower Road, an increasingly busy street as development occurs, will be resurfaced within a year.
