NEWPORT — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested Nathan James Gasque, 20, of Newport, on Nov. 1.
Gasque was charged with five-counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (possession of materials) as the result of an undercover ICAC investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office ICAC Unit. Equipment used to facilitate these crimes was seized.
Gasque is currently being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond and had his initial appearance in court earlier today.
