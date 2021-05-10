Several Carteret Community College students, staff and faculty, as well as a citizen, received awards Friday during commencement exercises in the college parking lot in Morehead City.
Students receiving awards were:
- Academic Excellence Award: Edward Dennis.
- Arts and Sciences Outstanding Sociology Student: Makayla Gaitan.
- Associate Degree Nursing Outstanding Student: Bethany Paderick.
- Associate in Arts Outstanding Student: Daniella M. Wexler.
- Associate in Engineering Outstanding Student: Bethany Lier.
- Associate in Science Outstanding Student: Nicholas Vadell.
- Baking and Pastry Arts Outstanding Student: Casey Donnelly.
- Biology Outstanding Student: Melanie Russell.
- Business Administration Outstanding Student: Shelby Way.
- CCC Foundation High School Equivalency: Jordon Flory.
- Culinary Arts Outstanding Student: Craig Alley.
- Dallas Herring Achievement Award Nomination: Hailey Barnes.
- Emergency Medical Science Exemplary Student: Emma Warren.
- Governor Robert Scott Leadership Nomination: Makayla Gaitan.
- Human Services Technology Exceptional Student: Makayla Gaitan.
- Information Technology Outstanding Student: Curtis Gillikin.
- Office Technologies Outstanding Student: Sadie Tucker.
- Paralegal Technology Graduate of the Year Award (Associate in Applied Science): Megan Pintarich.
- Paralegal Technology Graduate of the Year Award (Diploma): Garrett Carpenter.
- Parker Mathematics Scholarship Endowment: Alexander Alvarez.
- Photographic Technology Student of the Year: Patrick Poindexter.
- Radiography Outstanding Student: Destiny Shaw-White.
- Respiratory Therapy Outstanding Student: Holly Weddle.
- Welding Technology Outstanding Student: Trey Pallotti.
- Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, or WIOA, Youth Grant Award: Makayla Gaitan.
- WIOA High School Equivalency Student Achievement Award: Justin Hudnell.
Faculty, staff and civic awards recipients were:
- A+ in Teaching: Dr. Grace Reischman, adjunct instructor of anatomy and physiology.
- Excellence in Teaching: History instructor David Quinn.
- Meritorious Service Award (Faculty): Clayton Bochnovic.
- Meritorious Service Award (Staff): Christopher Malone.
- Staff Person of the Year Award: Jennifer Fox.
