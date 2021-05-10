Several Carteret Community College students, staff and faculty, as well as a citizen, received awards Friday during commencement exercises in the college parking lot in Morehead City.

Students receiving awards were:

  • Academic Excellence Award: Edward Dennis.
  • Arts and Sciences Outstanding Sociology Student: Makayla Gaitan.
  • Associate Degree Nursing Outstanding Student: Bethany Paderick.
  • Associate in Arts Outstanding Student: Daniella M. Wexler.
  • Associate in Engineering Outstanding Student: Bethany Lier.
  • Associate in Science Outstanding Student: Nicholas Vadell.
  • Baking and Pastry Arts Outstanding Student: Casey Donnelly.
  • Biology Outstanding Student: Melanie Russell.
  • Business Administration Outstanding Student: Shelby Way.
  • CCC Foundation High School Equivalency: Jordon Flory.
  • Culinary Arts Outstanding Student: Craig Alley.
  • Dallas Herring Achievement Award Nomination: Hailey Barnes.
  • Emergency Medical Science Exemplary Student: Emma Warren.
  • Governor Robert Scott Leadership Nomination: Makayla Gaitan.
  • Human Services Technology Exceptional Student: Makayla Gaitan.
  • Information Technology Outstanding Student: Curtis Gillikin.
  • Office Technologies Outstanding Student: Sadie Tucker.
  • Paralegal Technology Graduate of the Year Award (Associate in Applied Science): Megan Pintarich.
  • Paralegal Technology Graduate of the Year Award (Diploma): Garrett Carpenter.
  • Parker Mathematics Scholarship Endowment: Alexander Alvarez.
  • Photographic Technology Student of the Year: Patrick Poindexter.
  • Radiography Outstanding Student: Destiny Shaw-White.
  • Respiratory Therapy Outstanding Student: Holly Weddle.
  • Welding Technology Outstanding Student: Trey Pallotti.
  • Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, or WIOA, Youth Grant Award: Makayla Gaitan.
  • WIOA High School Equivalency Student Achievement Award: Justin Hudnell.

Faculty, staff and civic awards recipients were:

  • A+ in Teaching: Dr. Grace Reischman, adjunct instructor of anatomy and physiology.
  • Excellence in Teaching: History instructor David Quinn.
  • Meritorious Service Award (Faculty): Clayton Bochnovic.
  • Meritorious Service Award (Staff): Christopher Malone.
  • Staff Person of the Year Award: Jennifer Fox.

