Primary 2

A poll worker assists a woman as she exits after voting during primary elections Tuesday at Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

US SENATE - DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Cheri Beasley DEM 794 69.71%

Rett Newton DEM 198 17.38%

Constance (Lov) Johnson DEM 26 2.28%

James L. Carr, Jr. DEM 24 2.11%

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond DEM 23 2.02%

Chrelle Booker DEM 19 1.67%

B. K. Maginnis DEM 17 1.49%

Marcus W. Williams DEM 16 1.40%

Robert Colon DEM 10 0.88%

Greg Antoine DEM 7 0.61%

Tobias LaGrone DEM 5 0.44%

US SENATE - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Ted Budd REP 3,261 72.23%

Pat McCrory REP 874 19.36%

Mark Walker REP 148 3.28%

Marjorie K. Eastman REP 119 2.64%

Kenneth Harper, Jr. REP 23 0.51%

David Flaherty REP 16 0.35%

Ms. Lee A. Brian REP 15 0.33%

Benjamin E. Griffiths REP 10 0.22%

Charles Kenneth Moss REP 10 0.22%

Drew Bulecza REP 10 0.22%

Lichia Sibhatu REP 9 0.20%

Jen Banwart REP 8 0.18%

Debora Tshiovo REP 7 0.16%

Leonard L. Bryant REP 5 0.11%

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Barbara D. Gaskins DEM 801 71.39%

Joe Swartz DEM 321 28.61%

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Greg Murphy REP 3,254 72.33%

Tony Cowden REP 963 21.40%

Eric Earhart REP 105 2.33%

George J. Papastrat REP 104 2.31%

Brian Michael Friend REP 73 1.62%

NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 05 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

April C. Wood REP 2,568 60.57%

Trey Allen REP 1,393 32.85%

Victoria E. Prince REP 279 6.58%

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 09 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Beth Freshwater Smith REP 2,942 69.17%

Donna Stroud REP 1,311 30.83%

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 11 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Michael J. Stading REP 3,293 79.54%

Charlton L. Allen REP 847 20.46%

NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Norman W. Sanderson REP 3,411 76.60%

Bob Steinburg REP 1,042 23.40%

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 013 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Celeste Cairns REP 2,656 60.24%

Pete Benton REP 1,284 29.12%

Eden Gordon Hill REP 469 10.64%

CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 5

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

David Quinn REP 526 78.74%

Tim (TQ) Quinn REP 142 21.26%

CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 06 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 9

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Chris Chadwick REP 571 61.80%

Richard Gillikin REP 353 38.20%

CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 5

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Dana Vinson Mull REP 530 81.04%

Natasha Simonds REP 124 18.96%

