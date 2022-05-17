US SENATE - DEM (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Cheri Beasley DEM 794 69.71%
Rett Newton DEM 198 17.38%
Constance (Lov) Johnson DEM 26 2.28%
James L. Carr, Jr. DEM 24 2.11%
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond DEM 23 2.02%
Chrelle Booker DEM 19 1.67%
B. K. Maginnis DEM 17 1.49%
Marcus W. Williams DEM 16 1.40%
Robert Colon DEM 10 0.88%
Greg Antoine DEM 7 0.61%
Tobias LaGrone DEM 5 0.44%
US SENATE - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Ted Budd REP 3,261 72.23%
Pat McCrory REP 874 19.36%
Mark Walker REP 148 3.28%
Marjorie K. Eastman REP 119 2.64%
Kenneth Harper, Jr. REP 23 0.51%
David Flaherty REP 16 0.35%
Ms. Lee A. Brian REP 15 0.33%
Benjamin E. Griffiths REP 10 0.22%
Charles Kenneth Moss REP 10 0.22%
Drew Bulecza REP 10 0.22%
Lichia Sibhatu REP 9 0.20%
Jen Banwart REP 8 0.18%
Debora Tshiovo REP 7 0.16%
Leonard L. Bryant REP 5 0.11%
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - DEM (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Barbara D. Gaskins DEM 801 71.39%
Joe Swartz DEM 321 28.61%
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Greg Murphy REP 3,254 72.33%
Tony Cowden REP 963 21.40%
Eric Earhart REP 105 2.33%
George J. Papastrat REP 104 2.31%
Brian Michael Friend REP 73 1.62%
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 05 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
April C. Wood REP 2,568 60.57%
Trey Allen REP 1,393 32.85%
Victoria E. Prince REP 279 6.58%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 09 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Beth Freshwater Smith REP 2,942 69.17%
Donna Stroud REP 1,311 30.83%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 11 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Michael J. Stading REP 3,293 79.54%
Charlton L. Allen REP 847 20.46%
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Norman W. Sanderson REP 3,411 76.60%
Bob Steinburg REP 1,042 23.40%
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 013 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Celeste Cairns REP 2,656 60.24%
Pete Benton REP 1,284 29.12%
Eden Gordon Hill REP 469 10.64%
CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 5
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
David Quinn REP 526 78.74%
Tim (TQ) Quinn REP 142 21.26%
CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 06 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 9
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Chris Chadwick REP 571 61.80%
Richard Gillikin REP 353 38.20%
CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 5
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Dana Vinson Mull REP 530 81.04%
Natasha Simonds REP 124 18.96%
