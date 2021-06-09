MOREHEAD CITY — Softball provided West Carteret with a Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in the all-conference release for boys soccer, girls soccer, football and softball.
Abree Young and John Barnes were honored for the Patriots by the 3A Coastal Conference.
Young was the team’s pitching ace, producing a 1.85 ERA in 53 innings with 56 strikeouts and five walks. She limited opposing batters to a .187 average.
West went 11-3 overall and 9-1 in the conference to win the league title.
Barnes led the club to its fifth straight conference crown. The Patriots have gone 79-26 overall and 49-5 in league play over the past five seasons.
West had numerous selections to the all-conference teams in softball, boys soccer, girls soccer and football.
Those include: softball, Mackenzie Burroughs, Hydee Kugler, Kiersten Margouplis, Hannah Moseley and Anna Keith Sullivan; boys soccer, Jordan Aleixo, Junior Parker and Matthew Roberts; girls soccer, Grace Ipock, Hayden Pittman and Megan Stoll; football, J.J. Montford, Jaiden Rittenhouse, Al Morris, C.J. Rocci, Ethan Chambers and Gabe Goodrick.
