WASHINGTON — Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, slammed a congressional testimony Tuesday that claimed biological women on college campuses aren't "worried" about transgender women competing in women's sports.
The testimony was given by Trinity College student Thursday Williams during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing discussing the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).
"As I've been sitting here listening to the testimonies and the questions there are a lot of concerns about men performing in women's sports and I am here as a young woman of color who is in her senior year of college -- we're not worried about that," Williams said. "I am not worried about that. It's the truth, we're not."
According to Gaines, who tied in a race against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas during the NCAA Women's Championships last year, Williams is not even an athlete.
"Her saying 'we' are not worried about men competing against women is disingenuous and displays her utter disregard for female athletes and really women in general," Gaines said in a video she posted to social media responding to Williams's comments.
Gaines went on to chide Williams for speaking on behalf of a group she allegedly isn't a part of, and charged her with advocating for discrimination on the basis of sex.
"We were the one's who practiced day in and day out making physical and mental and social sacrifices, not you Thursday," Gaines argued.
"Ask us about our experience on losing out on opportunities," the former collegiate swimmer continued. "Ask us about having to share a locker room with a biological male who was fully exposed and fully intact with male genitalia. Ask us about the silencing that we dealt with from our universities and the NCAA in order to suppress our voices because we had to be kind and inclusive to 'affirm' a male's identity of himself at the expense of our own mental health, and our own safety, and our own fairness."
