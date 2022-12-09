WASHINGTON — Croatan earned a sweep of a swim meet for the second straight time to open the season.
The Cougars took both competitions at Washington High School with the girls winning by 53 points and the boys by 24.
The boys tallied 135 points, followed by South Central with 82 and Washington with 38.
The girls produced 109 points, followed by South Central with 85, Washington with 46 and Greene Central with 35.
Falon McCabe and Madison Bowen each collected two wins in the girls meet.
They joined Sophia Monica and Skylar Brown in the 200-yard medley relay to touch the wall first in 2 minutes, 11.60 seconds and teamed up with Josie Klaumann and Monica in the 200-yard freestyle relay to earn the victory in 1:56.32.
McCabe took the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.05 and the 200-yard freestyle in 2:19.15.
Bowen gained the triumph in the 200-yard medley in 2:18.45 and took the victory in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:36.84.
Brown won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:18.95, and Monica captured the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:24.54.
Brown also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:11.59 and joined Mackenzie Sampson, Claire Day and Klaumann in the 400-yard freestyle relay to take second in 4:51.78.
Sampson claimed the runner-up spot in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:28.16 and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:18.12.
Klaumann stopped the watch in 30.71 in the 50-yard freestyle to take second and ended up third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:36.45.
Monica garnered a third-place spot in the 200-yard medley in 2:48.50.
Emma Kimzey took third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:23.30, and Carson Ketner placed third in the 500-yard freestyle in 8:31.26. Those two also teamed with Karly Futral and Zenash Acevedo in the 400-yard freestyle relay to take the third spot in 5:27.23.
------------------
Ryan Simcic corralled four triumphs in the boys meet.
He took the 50-yard freestyle in 23.02 and the 100-yard butterfly in 55.96.
Simcic joined Paul Padgett, Matej Roth and Gavin Pesko in the 200-yard freestyle relay to win in 1:39.86 and joined Aiden Pesko, Padgett and Roth in the 400-yard freestyle relay to earn the victory in 3:42.88.
Padgett won the 100-yard freestyle in 53.52, and Gavin Pesko registered the win in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.58.
Padgett was also second in the 100-yard butterfly in 57.12, and Gavin Pesko was the runner-up in the 200-yard medley in 2:23.71.
Gavin Pesko teamed up with Aiden Pesko, Jackson Brooks and Ryan Ferguson in the 200-yard medley relay to finish third in 2:04.73.
Aiden Pesko took second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:48.78 and garnered a third-place spot in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:05.12.
Brooks placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:21.22 and finished third in the 200-yard medley in 2:38.59.
Roth claimed second in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.14 and took third in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.85.
Ferguson ended up third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:26.81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.