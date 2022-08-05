ATLANTIC BEACH — The Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department held its sixth and final set of races for the annual Beach Run Series on Tuesday.
There were only 29 finishers in total among the 1-mile, 5K and 10K races, the lowest turnout all summer. The series averaged just over 50 for the first five sets of races.
The last two events have gone from the highest to the lowest with 59 finishers in the fifth set of races: 21 in the 1-mile, 31 in the 5K and seven in the 10K. That tied a summer high set in the second set of races. The series has averaged 52 runners per race this summer with 57 in the first event, 50 in the third and 43 in the fourth.
The final event will be a 1-mile fun run only with no times recorded and individual awards doled out at the end of the series.
Medals based on a points system will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female, at the series finale on Tuesday, Aug. 16. To qualify for awards, runners must have participated in at least five of the first six races, all of which must be the same distance.
In recent years, it has been typical to see runners with multiple race wins under their belt by summer’s end. This year has been much more varied, however, as many race winners are only competing in one of the six full race sets.
For instance, on Tuesday, Tyler Pake was the 10K winner with a time of 45 minutes, 46 seconds, nearly 13 minutes faster than the next finisher. This was Pake’s first race of the summer, following 10K wins by three other individuals in the first five races.
Josh Winks was the only multi-race winner with top 10K times in race No. 1 (48:01.48), No. 2 (49:09.16) and No. 3 (49:22.67). Other winners were Allen Lee (45:41) in race No. 4 and Allen Frost (1:07:38) in race No. 5. Frost is the only runner this summer to run every 10K race.
In the latest set of races, James Mullins placed second in the 10K male category with a 58:33 clocking, and Frost was third in 1:01:44.
Delaney Carroll won the 10K female division with a fourth place-overall time of 1:05:11. Suzanna Mullins was the only other female participant with a time of 1:24:40.
In the 5K, Jackson Powell won in a time of 22:06. He is the third straight first-time winner in the event after Christopher Wood, who won the first three races of the summer, stopped attending. Wood recorded the lowest time of the summer, 20:29.67, in race No. 1 before winning races No. 2 (21:05.64) and No. 3 (22:08.12). Spencer Rundell won race No. 4 (20:33), and Lawrence Nazarian won race No. 5 (21:00).
In the sixth 5K race of the summer, Robin Pittman II placed second in the male division in 27:22 and Scott Shaw third in 29:03.
Lori Davidson won the female division and placed second overall with a time of 22:06. Adeline Shaw placed second in 29:11 and Kate Searcy third with a 29:47 clocking.
The 1-mile race is the only one this summer that hasn’t seen a repeat winner. Incredibly, there have only been three repeat podium finishers in B. Brake, A. Thompson and R. Nilson. Brake and Nilson both have wins under their belt, with Brake clocking a time of 8:56.11 in race No. 1 and Nilson a time of 9:37 in race No. 4.
Belinda Schultz became the sixth first-time winner on Tuesday, finishing the sandy 1-mile course in 15:27. She was one of just three 1-mile finishers, joining Allen Galloway (15:52) in second place and Kacey Powell (17:58) in third.
Here are results of the race:
2022 Beach Run Series
(Sixth set of races)
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, Belinda Schultz, 15:27; 2, Kacey Powell, 17:58.
Male
Overall: 1, Allen Galloway, 15:52.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Lori Davidson, 27:22; 2, Adeline Shaw, 29:11; 3, Kate Searcy, 29:47.
12-and-under: 1, Heather Underhill, 43:10; 2, April Pike, 54:15.
13-19: None.
20-29: 1, Alyse Powell, 35:18.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Cristie Reed, 39:09; 2, Heather Miller, 40:47.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Jackson Powell, 22:06; 2, Robin Pittman II, 28:45; 3, Scott Shaw, 29:03.
12-and-under: None.
13-19: 1, Andrew Potter, 33:04.
20-29: 1, Declan Miller, 35:05.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Kasey Miller, 49:00.
50-59: 1, Eric Dougherty, 30:47; 2, Brett Powell, 32:34; 3, Alex Rapanos, 35:02.
60-69: 1, Kevin Hayes, 33:44; 2, Gary Davis, 41:05; 3, Joe Meadows, 44:22.
70-and-over: None.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Delaney Carroll, 1:05:11; 2, Suzanna Mullins, 1:24:40.
Male
Overall: 1, Tyler Pake, 45:46; 2, James Mullins, 58:33; 3, Allen Frost, 1:01:44; 4, Eric Thurau, 1:13:14.
