DAYTONA, Fla. — Cooper Webb continued his midseason improvement on Saturday with his third straight podium finish of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
The county native took second at the Daytona International Speedway after leading 15 of the 18 laps and giving up the lead late.
“Overall, I’m happy, but it sucks,” Webb said after the race. “I knew how hard I needed to push to go the distance, but it happens, I guess. We’ll come back next week and try to get that first win of the season.”
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider remains in the longest winless streak since his maiden 450SX main event win in 2019. He won the 2021 finale but has yet to win in the first nine rounds of 2022.
He took second at Minneapolis in the seventh round and third at Arlington in the eighth before his runner-up spot at Daytona.
Prior to this outstanding three-race performance, he stood fifth in the season standings after three eighth-place finishes in a row and trailed the leader by 25 points. He’s now 33 points behind, thanks to the phenomenal riding of Eli Tomac, but has climbed up to third.
To incredibly loud cheers, Tomac pulled away for his historic sixth Daytona Supercross win, and in the process, pull out of a tie with Ricky Carmichael to become the all-time win leader in the venue’s 52-year history.
The victory marked Tomac’s fourth win of the season and stretched his points lead to 18.
He has 203 points to lead Jason Anderson with 185. Webb is third with 170.
Webb shot out of the gate with a decisive holeshot in the 450SX class main event at Daytona.
The race excitement spiked in the first rhythm section as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart jumped into second place.
Tomac then attempted to cut under Stewart in turn two. Anderson came in hot under both riders, and the three sandwiched together, then split apart like billiard balls on a break. None went down as they scrambled to get back into the race. The incident put Anderson in second and Stewart behind him in third.
Just one corner later, in only the third corner of the race, Anderson cut across the sandy inside rut and collided with Stewart. This time both riders went down, nearly in a replay of the altercation between the two riders the weekend prior. From there, Stewart and Anderson scrapped, came together once more, and both hit the ground again as each tried to claw forward for points without giving quarter to the other.
Out front and ahead of the chaos, Webb put in precise laps on the deteriorating track and kept the No. 1 plate clean for most of the race.
Chase Sexton hung behind him, matching Webb’s pace in the early laps of the race with Tomac just behind Sexton and Justin Barcia nearly in position to make a run for Tomac’s spot.
Six and a half minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race, the top three were barely separated by two seconds on a track notorious for forcing costly mistakes.
With 11½ minutes on the clock, Tomac made his way past Sexton and set his sights on Webb.
The gap alternately grew and shrank for several laps, often holding at less than a second between the top two riders as they weaved their way through lappers and contended with deepening ruts and growing bumps. On top of it all, Tomac’s bike started spitting smoke from its engine overflow tube, often an indication of an overheating clutch.
With 45 seconds left on the clock, Webb was cut off by a lapper and Tomac was in the perfect position to seize the moment. From there, Tomac eased out of striking distance and a re-pass by Webb and took his Yamaha to a historic victory.
“Man, I was so close to getting the win, I could taste it,” Webb said. “I rode great the whole time, and I felt like I rode strong. I knew Eli was coming because he’s so good here. I should have maybe anticipated a little bit better, but it’s definitely a bummer when a race is decided, or goes that close, and a lapper gets involved, but it’s racing.”
The Supercross series now heads north to Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. for the 10th round and potentially more of what’s already proven to be a wild and exciting season.
Qualifying will air at 1 p.m. Saturday on Peacock with the gates dropping in the main event at 7 p.m. on Peacock and CNBC.
