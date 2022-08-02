Annette Gaskill Small, 80, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Treyburn Health and Rehab in Durham.
Annette was a member of Harlowe United Methodist Church and a member of the Beaufort Chapter #128, Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed giving way more than receiving. She loved hanging out with family and friends and there were a lot of kids that were not her own, but she thought of them as her own. She loved taking pictures as a photographer.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Harlowe United Methodist Church with Rev. Rochele Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 Saturday at the church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon S. Meeks and husband, Bradley, of Durham; son, Jim Small, and wife, Tami of Harlowe; sister, Sue G. Harris and husband, Rev. Paul Harris of Atlantic; six grandchildren, Sarah Murray and husband, Steve, MSGT Matthew Meeks, USAF; Zachary Small and wife, Robin; Emily Small; Jennifer Radley; Taylor Meeks; seven great grandchildren, Vincent, Connor, Bentlee, Joanna, Aubree, Ellie, Chloe, many nieces and nephews, and special friends Jane Ventors and Barbara Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin Small; parents, Alfred, and Edna Gaskill; brother, Edfred M. Gaskill.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
