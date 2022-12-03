MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team overcame a tough night of shooting to beat Pamlico County 64-58 at home on Wednesday.
The Patriots (2-2) led 30-27 at halftime and stayed steady in the second half with 17 points each in the third and fourth quarters.
They finished the night 28 percent from the floor. They shot 4-of-15 from beyond the three-point line and finished 14-of-33 from the foul line.
Pamlico slipped to 0-3 with the loss.
West had its hands full with Pamlico’s Mya Smith who scored 36 points, but three Patriots also finished in double scoring figures.
Teiona Frazier scored 17, Sam Huber had 14 points and Skyler Setzer tallied 12. Frazier was also the top shooter from the floor for West, going 7-of-17 on field goal attempts. She also finished with five rebounds and nine steals.
The entire Patriot defense was active all night with a whopping 39 steals. Sam Huber had 10, plus six rebounds and three assists. Setzer had nine while Maura Huber and Ella Graham had four apiece. Maura Huber also tallied five rebounds.
Smith got 18 of her game-high 36 points at the foul line, where she finished 18-of-22. Teammate Kaylee Smith scored 14.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Pamlico.............................. 11 16 17 12 - 58
West Carteret..................... 17 13 17 17 - 64
PAMLICO COUNTY (58) – M. Smith 36, K. Smith 14, Hardison 4, Lamar 2, Veliz 2.
WEST CARTERET (64) – Frazier 17, Huber 14, Setzer 12, M. Huber 7, Snyder 5, Jones 5, Graham 2, Salter 2.
