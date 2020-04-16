MOREHEAD CITY — In addition to planning for their trip, regular functions have not stopped in the face of the pandemic either as Boys Scouts of America Troop 130 holds meetings and conferences via Zoom, said Scoutmaster Ray Mroch.
“… There’s a lot of distance work going on,” he said. “They’re all very enthusiastic about doing the work, so that is very helpful.”
The Scouts are continuing their efforts toward earning merit badges, logging their progress toward badges and advancement, relying on online opportunities, and uploading photographs for Nature or Insect Study badges and others like it they can complete from home. They are also using Google classroom to work on the Nova STEM awards and other merits.
Those working on their Eagle rank are also adapting, trying to pivot quickly in their plans.
Typically, Boy Scouts must finish every step of a very intensive process toward Eagle Scout by the day they turn 18 years of age. The organization has granted extensions, but there’s still a lot of stress on boys close to the mark whose work is being derailed.
For instance, Ryan Mroch had everything planned to do a worm farm at Bogue Sound Elementary School at the end of March, but the school is closed.
Additionally, while the Eagle project is an important step and next to the last for many, the boys also must undergo board reviews. Some of these are simply postponed, but the more involved review is typically held at Scout Camp Sam Hatcher, which has closed for the “foreseeable future,” according to Mr. Mroch.
Additionally, Ryan was planning another conservation project toward his Hornaday Award that he would have focused on after the worm farm.
He was going to host Carteret County Trash Trawl, a competition similar to Big Rock but without motorized watercraft and with trash and marine debris on the lines instead of fish.
He’s now looking for other projects to do.
