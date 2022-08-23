I know, I know, I know, I know…thanks to Bill Withers. Yes, I know I’m spending another week or two on flounder but with only a compressed month of legal recreational floundering this year, you need to be ready.
This week, I will report on other locations to fish for flounder, not only from a boat, but also for those of you who are “islandically” challenged and prefer the bank and surf. So, get your nautical charts and street maps ready.
But first, let's debunk some flounder myths; the most egregious is that flounder are a wimpy, mealy-mouthed fish. Boy, this sounds like flounder fightin’ words. Much of the wimpy flounder press comes from the fact that most anglers fish for flounder with live bait, which minimizes the “feel”
of the flounder. Read my lips… flounder can swim as fast as a bat out of you know where, have
BIG mouths which when open can accommodate a good-size bluefish, a nasty set of teeth and powerful jaws (I have finger scars to prove it) and disposition to go with them.
By the way, they also hit moving artificial baits as hard as many other fish, and their ferocious headshake has thrown many a hook and can (and will) leap clear out of the water for food. So much for wimpy!
So where are the flounder hot spots along the state’s central coast? Like most fish,
when fishing for BIGGY flounder, I think structure, so I like to divide my flounder “holes” based on the kind of structure fished. Below are some of my favorites, piers and (ouch!) pier remnants
(remember Bertha and Fran?), bridges, rock jetties and deep-water holes, channels and inlets.
But where are they, you say? Check out the chart.
Piers include the ocean fishing piers along Bogue Banks, with only Oceanana and
Bogue Inlet Pier remaining. Next, the “pieroid” remnants which include Sportsman’s, Triple-S, Indian Beach, Emerald Isle and Iron Steamer Pier. Due to the Civil War vintage boat wreck (Pevensey, 1864) the Iron Steamer has always induced lots of lost hardware. Also, don't forget to check out any other piers and docks you see, especially along the Intracoastal Waterway. We all see them as we zoom past to seemingly more important destinations, but next time, stop and wet a line. They provide bait and cover for these ambush feeders. You'll be all alone, and you may be surprised!
Bridges are next, and being as geographically "islandically” challenged as we are, we
have plenty to choose from. From east to west, there are the Harkers Island bridge, the
New Beaufort bridge that replaced the Gallant’s Channel drawbridge, the Morehead City/Beaufort high-rise bridge, the Atlantic Beach Causeway, the Emerald Isle high-rise bridge, as well as the White Oak River bridges in Swansboro. These also hold sheepshead and black and red drum. In addition to the obvious, don't forget to check out any of the smaller creek bridges such as at Pettiford, Stella, Gales, Broad and Queens creeks. I'm sure you know many more.
Talk about hard structure, nothing is harder than the rock jetties, particularly the one at
Fort Macon State Park along Beaufort Inlet. And don’t forget the big jetty at Cape Lookout, the Shackleford Banks jetty and the submerged jetty along Radio Island.
A most popular method of floundering is drift fishing. The inlets, swiftly flowing deeper
channels and sloping channel edges accommodate this approach the best. These include “The Drain,” a deep hole between the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and Shackleford Banks, the slough behind the west end of Shackleford Banks near the jetty, Taylors Creek along the Beaufort waterfront, the state port turning basin in Morehead City, which is the home of many citation flounder, and the confines of Beaufort Inlet. On the western side of Bogue Banks, we have Trout Creek, a deep channel just west of the Emerald Isle bridge and
behind the high, white and sandy Intracoastal Waterway spoils islands, the deep slough along the east end of Bear Island, and finally Bogue Inlet.
In the past 10 years or so, many anglers have moved farther offshore to target flounder, so places like AR 330 have gained popularity over the close-in AR 315 and AR 320. Also, flounder can be reeled in at many of the rock ledges from Keypost Rocks out to Southeast Bottoms out of Bogue Inlet, which is made up of three areas of live-bottom ledges, and Northwest Places too out of Beaufort Inlet. Next week, I’ll finish up with some pointers on techniques and baits.
---------------------
Last week was unusual with cool, dry northeast winds for nearly a full week, followed by hot and sticky and back to daily rain patterns.
I mention the northeast winds, not only because they were refreshing, but they brought out several days of finger mullet in the surf and another day of massive numbers of bay anchovies providing a brown ribbon of bait fish running along the surf line as far as the eye could see, at least from where I was standing on Bogue Inlet Pier. The mullet run was weak and only lasted a couple of days, so was this mullet blow No. 1 or a preview of the first mullet blow?
And then the anchovies burst on the scene, also for only a couple days, but the Spanish mackerel and blues, flounder and even a ladyfish or two responded appropriately. Who rang the dinner bell? I don’t know, but the fish heard it and came into the beach with a vengeance for the first time around the Bogue Inlet surf.
The inside action is still holding up well for both big speckled trout and red drum, and I’m still amazed with the size of the sheepshead we are seeing this year. Again, fish early and late with topwater baits being rewarding. If you haven’t tried it, give topwater a try. You won’t regret it!
---------------------
For the piers, the summer heat hash-bash continues, but there are signs of life as the water temps fall to near normal in the low 80s.
Oceanana Pier reports an uptick in blues, along with sheepshead, spadefish, black drum and even speckled trout under the lights with live bait. Bait in the surf was also noticed, figuring to be mullet.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports sheepshead, croakers, blues and Spanish, a few spots and a noticeable flounder bite. One pier regular (Marvin) in a short time caught six would-be keepers from the pier on live mullet and declared it was the best flounder action he has had in 10 years!
Seaview Pier reports no kings but Spanish, black drum, a few reds, mullet and gray trout at night.
Surf City Pier reports a slow week with some specks and few bottom fare, and they did get a 33-pound king.
Jolly Roger Pier reports typical August fishing. The Spanish have returned but are smallish, along with black drum, sea mullet and reds, upper slot and above. They also noticed scattered bait mullets in the surf this week.
---------------------
Nearshore I’ve gotten good reports from Capt. Lee Winkleman (Top Gun Fishing) on marauding schools of false albies at AR 330, along with some smoker kings. AR 330 is a little farther out than AR 315 and AR 320 and with less fishing pressure. I noted it earlier in regard to flounder.
By the way, it may seem early, but the albies always show up before the end of August. Over the past few years, AR 330 has quite a bit of newer reef materials in concrete pipe, reef balls and sunken ships, one named in honor of the late great Jim Francesconi, former coordinator of our artificial reef program in North Carolina (AR 330: 34 33.380, W 76 51.160). He loved AR 330!
For the interactive artificial reef guide, go to https://ncdenr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3b27e8594cb6444c88b5525bf763aa55.
Another good area not too far out is the Trawler and Trawler Buoy with plenty of big Spanish, some king mackerel action and even a cobia caught on live menhaden. Thanks Capt. Lee for the heads up!
---------------------
FYI: The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a spotted seatrout stock assessment peer review workshop Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 5046 Henderson Dr., Jacksonville.
Discussions are scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 1. The workshop is open to the public to observe the peer review process in person, but public comment will not be accepted.
