State championships don’t happen often around these parts.
At least there was a time when you could say such a thing.
They’ve been playing high school sports for nearly 60 years in the modern era of this county, and it has happened 19 times.
But Croatan has accounted for 12 of those since the school started in 1998.
The modern era began in 1964-1965 when West Carteret had its inaugural year.
The Croatan boys cross country team added to the list Saturday with a 3A state crown.
Their athletic program has taken the total from 13 to 19 over the past five years.
The Cougars have won three state titles in boys winter indoor track and field, and one in girls winter indoor track and field to go with one in boys soccer since 2018.
Five of Croatan’s 12 state championships have made history.
The wrestling dual-team and tournament titles in 2010 were the first of their kind for the county, the girls golf title in 2015 was the first of its kind in the county, and the boys cross country title this past weekend was the county’s first in the sport.
The boys cross country championship mirrors the one captured by the girls golf team seven years ago.
Neither team placed an individual in the top 10, making the titles true team accomplishments.
West Carteret is responsible for five state championships and East Carteret has won two.
Fifteen of the county’s 19 state titles have come since 2010 with the county winning one every year except 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2020 during that 13-year period.
There was a stretch from 1995 to 2009 when the county failed to win a championship. The county also failed to win its first modern-era state title until 1985 when the West boys basketball team cut the nets.
If you want to go old school, the county has captured 26 state crowns.
Beaufort won five of the seven pre-modern championships, taking four in boys basketball and one in football.
Morehead City garnered one in football, and the Newport boys basketball team added the other.
State runner-up teams have been far more common in the modern era.
The county has 29 of those since 1983. Twenty-two have come since 2005. Four of those came in the 2014 calendar year with Croatan taking runner-up honors in girls golf, girls cross country and tournament wrestling and East Carteret taking one in boys basketball.
The county has produced a state runner-up every year but 2016, 2018 and 2020 since 2012. There have been 17 in that 11-year period.
Croatan has accounted for 17 of the state runner-up finishes, followed by East Carteret with seven and West Carteret with five. All 17 of Croatan’s state runner-up placings have come since 2002.
Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.
