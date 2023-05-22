America's Mattress -Locally owned and operated with three generations of service to Carteret County and surrounding areas. We sell sleep!
- Warrants issued for two men after armed robbery in Atlantic Beach
- Carteret County Public Schools bus involved in accident on N.C. Highway 24
- Deeds filed for Atlantic Beach dunes lead to access dispute
- Salter Path Man arrested on second-degree murder, drug charge
- Organization to host book signing, retirement celebration for longtime principal
- Newport man found guilty of drug trafficking
- Video related to murder of Apex man released by Atlantic Beach police
- Area Death Notices - May 17, 18 & 19
- County commissioners reject commercial rezoning in residential area
- Former Morehead City and Atlantic Beach Manager Walker looks back on career, eyes future
