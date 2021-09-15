MOREHEAD CITY — While this year’s Mullet Bucket will be counted as the 56th game between East Carteret and West Carteret, simple math would tell you that game should have taken place in 2020.
Last year, there were a number of anomalies in high school sports – Aug. 1 came and went without any activity, football played in the spring and all schedules were pretty much conference-only.
Maybe the most crucial change came when it became clear the regular season schedule wouldn’t have room for the annual West-East clash.
Every team in the state was bound to play only seven games, and East had seven other teams in its conference. Lejeune wound up not being able to play, which opened up the Mariners to face North Edgecombe. West also battled nonconference foes Farmville Central and Rosewood, but there was no opportunity to play for the “Bucket.”
When the time came to schedule the 2021 contest, there was a question about who would host it. West was slated to host it in 2020, but that season had come and gone with no game. East countered with the fact that it always hosts the game during an odd year and its turn had naturally come around again.
“The fact is, we didn’t host the last one,” West athletic director Michael Turner said. “It wasn’t our fault. We didn’t cancel.”
The decision was tossed up to Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who ultimately sided with West’s plea to recover its lost opportunity to host.
“We tossed around a few scenarios,” East Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “We both wanted to host, obviously, because it’s a good game and a good gate. Everyone was just doing their due diligence.”
Once the decision was in stone, there was no bad blood between the two programs, who are just grateful to have the chance to play.
“We’re trying to recover financially, like everyone, but that’s not the end of it all,” Turner said. “We want to be able to pay our bills, but at the end of the day, we want our kids to play in front of our fans on our field. It’s about the experience. The band is back, the cheerleaders are back, we’re creating some normalcy.”
Normalcy is what both programs are after, but it’s clear that variables outside the control of athletics – hurricanes and pandemics, for instance – are not only possible, but probable in the future. Griffee believes one solution would be a split gate.
“It was brought up a few years ago about splitting up the Mullet Bucket gate every year so no one had lean years,” he said. “I think that’s a great idea. In fact, I think that should be how every county game is handled. Things happen, and especially during this time of COVID, there are variables involved now that are out of our control.”
No matter who hosts the game Friday, it’s clear coaches, players and fans are excited to return to the classic rivalry. Turner expects standing room only at his school when the two teams take the field.
“This has a chance to be a really good football game,” he said. “And it should be packed. I don’t know why anyone from the county wouldn’t be watching those two games play on Friday night. What else is more important than the Mullet Bucket?”
