Middle School Players of the Year

Down East’s Mali Peck takes the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference Female Athlete of the Year, and Broad Creek’s Kannon McBride is named the Male Athlete of the Year. (Contributed photo)
Most Popular
Articles
- Channel Marker landowner buys material from AB dredging project, uses it to raise level of property
- Beach parking in southern Maine reaching new levels of absurdity
- State issues advisory about swimming in Morehead City soundside public, continues another one
- Drug bust near Morehead City Police Department leads to arrest of local man
- North Carolina housekeeper steals $39k from employer
- Missing county man found unharmed in Greenville
- North Carolina troopers are using AI to catch texting truckers
- Unresponsive 30-year-old man pulled from ocean in North Myrtle Beach
- Early morning home invasion under investigation
- Man steals truck from dealership at gunpoint; hits police K9 during multi-agency chase in North Carolina
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Researchers say rising sea level poses urgent threat to Down East communities (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: False hope (13)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please pay attention (12)
- EDITORIAL: ‘Bidenomics’: A slogan undercut by reality (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proud of America or not? (11)
- Commentary: Decorum, and laughing at the facts of gender care (10)
- EDITORIAL: Supreme Court’s rulings will force accountability in higher education (10)
- EDITORIAL: Education delayed is education denied (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Give Kennedy a close look (9)
- EDITORIAL: Katherine Davis Park, an oasis ‘till it’s gone (8)
- Residents urged to avoid swimming at two sites in Carteret County (6)
- EDITORIAL: Cooper fights charter schools with “wrongheaded” attacks (5)
- Students to pay for lunches, breakfasts for the 2023-24 school year; some households can qualify for free or reduced-price meals (5)
- Crowded races in towns with hot-button issues highlight ballots for Nov. 7 municipal elections (5)
- State issues advisory about swimming in Morehead City soundside public, continues another one (5)
- County board OKs resolution to apply for state grant to dredge creek in Peletier (4)
- Commentary: CCRW plans to monitor large farm operations (4)
- Coastal Carolina Riverwatch nabs top plastics research scientist to speak at N.C. Marine Debris Symposium (4)
- North Carolina medical marijuana bill likely dead for this year, House speaker says (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Leave the highways to the state (3)
- Channel Marker landowner buys material from AB dredging project, uses it to raise level of property (3)
- Cape Carteret commissioner says park improvements committee receiving good input from residents (3)
- Attorney General and Gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein to tour Pine Knoll Shores' environmental projects (3)
- Filing begins today for municipal elections in Carteret County (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Eisenhower's parting thoughts (2)
- In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedents (2)
- Commissioners select plan: Funding is short, but more might be available (2)
- Kentucky State trooper pleads guilty to lying under oath (2)
- Carteret County Humane Society inundated with cats, kittens; offers voucher program to help spay, neuter (2)
- Legislature overrides veto of bill cutting wetland regulation (2)
- Fisheries committee denies hunt club’s petition for administrative hearing on South River shellfish lease (2)
- After Supreme Court decision, university to offer free tuition to some in-state students (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What’s REALLY going on in Emerald Isle? (2)
- Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books (2)
- AB planning board sets meeting to review, get comment on amendments related to causeway plan (2)
- Longtime Morehead City and Atlantic Beach Manager David Walker runs for Morehead City Council (2)
- Beach parking in southern Maine reaching new levels of absurdity (2)
- FBI charges now-husband of 'Pink Beret' Jan. 6 rioter who was turned in by her ex (2)
- Trump's South Carolina rally attracted crowd in range of 50,000 to 55,000, police chief estimates (2)
- Commentary: Oppenheimer message delivered decades later (2)
- Commentary: President gets advice, unsolicited, from D.G. (2)
- Lee Street culvert replacement project still stalled as state investigates loss of marsh grass (2)
- Emerald Isle police standoff at Islander Hotel & Resort resolved after two hours (2)
- North Carolina troopers are using AI to catch texting truckers (2)
- PKS board delays action on pedestrian safety measures for Mimosa Boulevard (2)
- Navy, Marine Corps continues sampling wells near and around Bogue (2)
- BofA hit with $250 million in fines and customer refunds for 'double-dipping' fees, fake accounts (1)
- Biden's son Hunter heads to a Delaware court where he's expected to plead guilty to tax crimes (1)
- US soldier facing military disciplinary actions flees to North Korea while touring a border village (1)
- Harassment of TV meteorologists reflects broader anti-science, anti-media trends (1)
- Supply drive underway for county animal shelter (1)
- Fireworks and festivities (1)
- Bogue officials receive update on municipal elections (1)
- US citizenship test changes are coming, raising concerns for those with low English skills (1)
- Swimming advisory for bacteria posted in Taylor Creek (1)
- Judge vacates desertion conviction for former US soldier captured in Afghanistan (1)
- Atlantic Beach officials talk to owner about redevelopment of Atlantic Station shopping center (1)
- Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame (1)
- Commissioners approve plan (1)
- The Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt (1)
- Cedar Island Mullet Fishing Tourney becomes major fundraiser (1)
- Investigators visit North Carolina amusement park after closing ride because of crack (1)
- Program offers recovery, hope to formerly incarcerated (1)
- Fire marshal urges safety during Fourth of July fireworks celebrations (1)
- Nesting Loggerhead Sea Turtle struck by vehicle in the Outer Banks (1)
- Crack in North Carolina roller coaster may have formed 6-10 days before closure, commissioner says (1)
- Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence (1)
- Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81 (1)
- For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record (1)
- North Carolina cancels incentives deal with Allstate for not attracting enough jobs in Charlotte (1)
- 9 people, including 2 kids, are shot and wounded in the nation's capital as violence mars July 4 (1)
- Richard Evans, 85; service Aug. 5 (1)
- Lee Avenue reclosed as culvert work begins again (1)
- EDITORIAL: County’s municipal races will influence its future (1)
- Emerald Isle had numerous ocean rescue calls over holiday weekend, rest of Bogue Banks didn’t (1)
- With state budget talks extending, North Carolina Democrats criticize GOP for delay (1)
- Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says (1)
- One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology (1)
- Beaufort board declines Ann Street easement amendment (1)
- Robinson has raised $2.2M this year for North Carolina governor's race, but still trails Stein (1)
- Western North Carolina tribe to vote on broader legalization of adult use of marijuana (1)
- EDITORIAL: Municipal races are prepared, now it’s time for the voters (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.