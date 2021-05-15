If you’re looking for one of the best baseball matchups in the state, take a drive to Beaufort on Tuesday.
East Carteret will host Croatan for the first of two matchups featuring two of the highest-ranked teams in their respective classifications. That’s where I would be Tuesday if I hadn’t left for vacation.
It’s still early, but it looks like the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title in baseball will come down to those two teams with Southwest Onslow also a threat. Croatan holds the edge at this point with a 6-0 record. East lost its first game of the season Tuesday, 11-6 to Southwest, and was 4-1 going into a home tilt against Lejeune on Friday (0-5). The Cougars beat the Stallions 10-4 earlier this season.
The fifth game for both teams triggered the MaxPreps.com rankings, which initially listed Croatan as the No. 5 team in the 2A classification and East as the No. 6 program in 1A.
If that doesn’t get you excited for the matchup, take a look at results from the two teams over the last 10 years. They have split a two-game series in four of the last six years in which they played twice. Overall, Croatan leads the series 9-8 and has outscored the Mariners 147-91 in those games.
Of those 17 games in the last 10 years, eight have been decided by one run with each team winning four.
The two programs have only played each other four times since getting hitched together by the Coastal 8, thanks to the 2020 season getting cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, East won the first game 12-1 and Croatan captured the second 4-1. In 2018, Croatan won the first game 6-5 and East the second game 10-5. The Cougars have won six of the last nine meetings.
Close county games are actually pretty common, so expect a tight one Tuesday. Over the last 10 years, there have been 14 games among county opponents decided by one run, with at least one taking place in seven of those years.
The 2012 and 2013 seasons were especially exciting. In 2013, Croatan beat East 1-0, the Mariners beat the Cougars 5-4 and West beat Croatan 4-3. In 2012, East beat Croatan 6-5, the Cougars beat the Patriots 1-0 and West beat Croatan 5-4.
This season has been a down one for the Coastal 8, likely leaving East, Croatan and Southwest little resistance among other teams. Like East, Southwest went into a game Friday at Heide Trask (3-2) with a 4-1 mark.
So far, the Cougars have outscored their opponents 72-8, although a big chunk of those runs came in a 32-0 shellacking of abysmal Lejeune. East has outscored its opponents 72-26. Its biggest win going into its Friday game at Lejeune was a 23-5 defeat of Pender.
The first meeting between the two county programs Tuesday will answer a lot of questions, but don’t be surprised to see a different outcome when they meet again in Ocean on June 11 for the regular season finale.
The good news? No matter which team wins, both will likely go to the state playoffs, thanks to the split conference.
What happens then is anyone’s guess.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
