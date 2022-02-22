I’ve never lived anywhere else.

I’m sure my horizons would have been broadened had I moved away, but once you see a Core Sound sunset, you figure horizons probably don’t get any better.

And I’m sure I might have met a more diverse and culturally sophisticated group of people had I spent time elsewhere, but once you grow up among Down Easters and the good people of Carteret County, you figure you’ve already met some of the best people this world has to offer.

The last 10 days has only reinforced these beliefs.

Seeing communities come together after the horrible event of Sunday, Feb. 13 has reminded me how precious this place is and how special its people are.

Six people who called Carteret County home were lost that day in a plane crash off Drum Inlet, including Stephanie Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Noah Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Daily Shepherd, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob Taylor, 16, of Atlantic.

If the response to their deaths is any indication, they’ve left a legacy that won’t soon be forgotten.

Folks from Cedar Island to Cedar Point have chipped in to show their love and support for the families left to deal with these unthinkable losses.

It’s also been reassuring to see young people carrying on the tradition of caring for their neighbors.

West Carteret students came up with the idea to wear blue and gold one day at school and camouflage the next to honor the four lost students from East Carteret.

Croatan students made their way to East Carteret on Friday night to help pack the gym full of camo-clad fans and create an electric atmosphere for the basketball games versus Pamlico.

I suspect it’s always been this way here and always will be this way here.

A special bond was created long ago when families on the same street depended on saltwater for their livelihood. That bond was deepened even more when those same families had to chip in and help each other rebuild after the latest hurricane left heartbreak in its wake.

But we’ve never known heartbreak like this.

It will take all the faith, family, friends and fortitude these hurting people can muster to see them through to the other side.

Hopefully the next 10 days, and the 10 days after, and the 10 days after, and the 10 days after, will look a lot like these past 10 days. Maybe that’s not sustainable, but on some level, it will need to be, because there’s no going back to normal after this.

