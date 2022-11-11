vet

Members of Chapter 639 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart present the colors during a Veterans Day ceremony last year at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The Morehead City Historical Preservation Society will present two ceremonies Nov. 11 to honor American veterans as well as British sailors who died defending the shores of Carteret County during World War II. The programs will be presented, weather permitting. (Cheryl Burke photo)

MOREHEAD CITY — Due to inclement weather, the Veterans Day program scheduled for today at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City has been canceled.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.