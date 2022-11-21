Broad Creek Middle School girls soccer team nets conference championship

The Broad Creek Middle School girls soccer team captures the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship with an 8-0 record. Members of the team are, left to right: front row, Alessandra Tinoco, Brooke Bertrum, Riley Misenhelder, Addison DeGeorge, Carly Lewis, Georgia Mortl, Callie Carver; middle row, Joselyn Hetrick, Lela Bessemer, Sara Grace Watson, Brynn McCann, Megan Snyder, McKenna O'Kane, Zoe Georgiadis, Caroline Boyd, Baker Smith; back row, Abigail Phillips, Della Scott and Emma Rodgers. Those not in the photo are coaches Jay Miller and Jodi Boal. (Contributed photo)

