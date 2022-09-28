Following is a list of cancellation announcements or pending cancellations due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. This list will be added to as they come into the News-Times:
- Carteret Community College officials said Wednesday they are monitoring Hurricane Ian and its potential impacts on students and the county. Any adjustments to the college schedule will be announced by 4 p.m. Thursday.
- The Beaufort Lions Club has canceled the Lions Vision/Hearing Screening Van visit to Morehead City for Friday. This service to local clients will be rescheduled at a future date.
Of interest: Carteret Community College officials said Wednesday they are monitoring Hurricane Ian and its potential impacts on students and Carteret County. Any adjustments to the college schedule will be announced by 4 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.