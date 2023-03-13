David Jones, Peletier
David Jones, 95, of Peletier, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
ROGER GLENN HALES, Newport
Roger Glenn Hales, 72, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morhead City, N.C.
SHEILA JOYCE CARL, Newport
Sheila Joyce Carl, 69, of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 12th, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 19th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be 10am, Monday, March 20th at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery.
