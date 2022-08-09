August 5, 2022
To: Carteret County Commissioners
Dear County Commissioners,
The undersigned Airport Authority members hereby tender our immediate resignation from the Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority.
While we greatly appreciate the opportunity we have all had to work on the Airport Authority in the past year the climate of the authority has changed in such a way that the undersigned no longer feel that we can make a meaningful impact on running the airport in the best interest of the Citizens of Carteret County, Airport Users, Airport Businesses and the public at large.
As you are aware the Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority gets its charter from the North Carolina Legislature as an independent body. We have always felt that working hand in hand with Carteret County was the only way to achieve what is best for the airport.
While we understand the County wants the airport to go in a “different direction” we will now point out some improvements we accomplished during the last decade that previous and current members have made possible:
Completion of the Runway 8/26 extension to 5003 feet
Completion of the parallel taxiway (Bravo) on 8/26
Refurbishment of Taxiway Alpha and Ramp
Completion 10 new large T hangars
Near Completion (9/2022) of 28 new standard sized T hangars to replace damaged old hangars
Completion of Avwatch Hangar Up-fit
New Private hangars (1 completed in 2017, 1 in 2022) with 6 additional planned for
Completion of Drainage Repairs by DOT to airport ditches
Completion of New Fuel Farm
Addition of a new FBO provider with much more favorable lease terms after a competitive bid process
Ten years ago the airport budget was around $100,000 per year and within the next fiscal year the airport will be producing approximately $292,000 in annual receipts aside from any government contributions. This will occur once the new hangars are occupied and as we have shared at that point the airport will no longer need to be dependent on county subsidy for operational funding.
There are ongoing grants in terms of Non Primary Entitlement funds of $150,000 per year and Federal dollars of $290,000 per year for 5 years. The State legislature has also earmarked $5M towards the extension of runway 08/26. We feel we have left the airport in excellent financial and physical condition and far better than when we were each appointed. Each of the above projects took significant focused effort by authority members and staff to fund and execute. None could have been done without the cooperation with the County for both short term loans and local matching funds. The county has enjoyed what the state estimates is $7.8M of dollars of annual local economic output the Michael J Smith Field produces so those monies were well invested.
As you know 5 of the 7 board members voted to hire a professional airport manager with decades of aviation experience. We felt the individual was highly qualified and would take the airport to the next level of professionalism that it and the county deserves. These 5 board members have a combined aviation experience of over 170 years and include an attorney and engineer so we feel our opinion was well informed. We understand there are other opinions. We cannot in good faith continue to serve at this time when the board is not allowed to make decisions that we feel are in the best interest of the airport.
We wish both Carteret County and the Airport Authority nothing but the best in the future regarding all things aviation in Carteret County. There is much that needs to be done to maintain the excellence of the physical facility, such as the planned refurbishment of runway 03/21, airport security fencing, security cameras and more to allow the continued safety record the airport enjoys. The airport has tremendous potential to continue as a vibrant contributor to the local economy and culture of our wonderful Crystal Coast.
Sincerely,
Jon Brearey, Chairman
Robert E. Coles MD
William F. Parker
Thomas Higgins
Scott Evans
Cc: Town of Beaufort, North Carolina
